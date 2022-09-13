The 5 Best Restaurants In Vancouver, Picked By Some Of The City's Top Chefs
They know their stuff!
If you're on the hunt for the best restaurant in Vancouver, look no further. Narcity spoke to five top chefs, to get all of their must-try spots for tasty eats in the city.
When they're not cooking up a storm inside their own kitchen, the pros told Narcity they like to hit up these local restaurants for a good meal and a good time.
So consider your next dinner reservation sorted because there's a little something for everyone on this list, whether you're in the mood for Japanese, Italian or some delicious French fare.
Kissa Tanto
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 263 E Pender St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Alex Kim, the executive chef at Glowbal, told Narcity that Kissa Tanto really stands out as one of his favourite restaurants in Vancouver.
The spot specializes in Japanese-Italian fusion and Kim says the food is top-notch and pretty unique to the city, too.
The menu includes items like fried stuffed olives, octopus salad, and dandelion papperdelle.
"My friends and I really enjoy the service and the atmosphere of the restaurant," says Kim.
St. Lawrence
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 269 Powell St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Behshad Zolnasr from C|PRIME Modern Italian Steak & Wine says his top bucket list restaurant in the city is St. Lawrence.
"There is a rustic French charm to the restaurant, and the country-style cooking is unbeatable," says Zolnasr.
He loves the fact that they showcase dishes from different regions across France.
You can expect to see items on the menu like beef tartare, dry-aged duck breast and cheese from Québec.
Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef Hidekazu Tojo behind Tojo's in Vancouver names Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill as his must-try restaurant in the city.
"The ingredients are top quality and Chef Pino and his team’s attention to detail when preparing their dishes is excellent," Tojo said.
"I recommend the Chef tasting menu as there are always new and original seasonal dishes to try," he adds.
The restaurant has a huge selection of pasta dishes on its menu like fettuccine, spaghetti, and many other Italian-inspired eats to dig into.
Sushi Bar Maumi
Price: 💸 💸 💸
Address: 1226 Bute St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Chef and owner Chris Lam from Straight and Marrow says that Sushi Bar Maumi is one of the best restaurants in the city.
"It is one of the few true sushi Omakase restaurants in the city, with an ever-changing menu," says Lam. "You sit at a small 10-seat table where the chef hands you amazing sushi piece by piece in the order the chef sees fit."
Zakkushi Dining on Main
Price: 💸 💸
Address: 4075 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant always has a vibrant and buzzing atmosphere, according to the executive chef of The Victor in Vancouver, Garett Blundell.
"It's a great place for late-night appetizers and a couple of cold beers after a long shift in the kitchen," he added.
You can expect to see dishes on their menu like seared beef with house-made sauces, sashimi, seared pickled mackerel, and more.