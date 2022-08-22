6 Of The Best Italian Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Chef
More pasta, please! 🍝
If you've been craving a good pasta or pizza you'll be glad to hear that a top chef has shared all the best Italian restaurants in Vancouver to go for it.
Behshad Zolnasr's passion for food started at a very young age while watching cooking shows with his grandmother and it sparked inspiration which lead to an impressive culinary career.
He has worked for "Michelin-starred spots around the globe like Ristorante Mamma Angelina in Rome, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London and Jean-Georges in New York City before returning to Vancouver," his communications team said.
Now, he is the head chef of C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine in Vancouver where he whips up some drool-worthy Italian-inspired dishes.
“At C|Prime, I’m able to fully explore and express my love of Italian cuisine and pay homage to the steakhouse experiences I had while working in kitchens in New York City,” said Zolnasr.
“I look forward to bringing some of that same Big Apple magic to Vancouver while also showcasing authentic, old-world Italian recipes I’ve been fortunate to learn in my travels around the globe,” he added.
Zolnasr's love and appreciation for Italian cuisine have also allowed him to recognize some other amazing restaurants in the city that also whip up a mean dish.
When he is not dining at his own restaurant, these are his top spots to get a delicious Italian meal.
Osteria Savio Volpe
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Agnolotti dal plin with chicken & pork, red wine and crispy sage is chef Zolnasr's go-to dish from this restaurant. He loves how seasonal their menu is and how they use local farms to source ingredients.
Di Beppe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 8 W Cordova St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Cacio e Pepe is a must-try from Di Beppe, according to Zolnasr. The have "classic Italian dishes done right — from pizza to pasta, you can taste the love and romance that goes into the dishes," he added.
Giardino’s Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1328 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Zolnasr loves to order the Grilled 38 Oz Porterhouse Fiorentina at Giardino’s Restaurant. They have a "huge variety of classic handmade pastas and a delicious Fiorentina steak for two," said Zolnasr.
Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The Veal Ossobuco with Saffron Risotto is Zolnasr's favourite dish to order from Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill.
It's an "award-winning restaurant for having the best, classic delicious Italian dishes, Chef Pino is an inspiration for younger chefs," said Zolnasr.
Ask For Luigi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The campanelle & wild boar ragu is the best dish to order from this restaurant, he said. It's a "relaxed atmosphere where you can have classic delicious Italian dishes."
Plus, all the pasta is handmade and they offer some tasty gluten-free options too.
Caffe La Tanna
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 635 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The tuna crudo is a must-try from Caffe La Tanna. This restaurant serves great small plates that are the best for sharing.
Zolnasr loves that they also get meats, produce and seafood from local businesses and farms.