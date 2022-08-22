NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

best restaurants in vancouver

6 Of The Best Italian Restaurants In Vancouver, According To A Top Chef

More pasta, please! 🍝

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Chef Behshad Zolnasr. Right: Pasta dish at C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine.

Chef Behshad Zolnasr. Right: Pasta dish at C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine.

@cprimesteak | Instagram

If you've been craving a good pasta or pizza you'll be glad to hear that a top chef has shared all the best Italian restaurants in Vancouver to go for it.

Behshad Zolnasr's passion for food started at a very young age while watching cooking shows with his grandmother and it sparked inspiration which lead to an impressive culinary career.

He has worked for "Michelin-starred spots around the globe like Ristorante Mamma Angelina in Rome, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London and Jean-Georges in New York City before returning to Vancouver," his communications team said.

Now, he is the head chef of C|Prime Modern Italian Steak & Wine in Vancouver where he whips up some drool-worthy Italian-inspired dishes.

“At C|Prime, I’m able to fully explore and express my love of Italian cuisine and pay homage to the steakhouse experiences I had while working in kitchens in New York City,” said Zolnasr.

“I look forward to bringing some of that same Big Apple magic to Vancouver while also showcasing authentic, old-world Italian recipes I’ve been fortunate to learn in my travels around the globe,” he added.

Zolnasr's love and appreciation for Italian cuisine have also allowed him to recognize some other amazing restaurants in the city that also whip up a mean dish.

When he is not dining at his own restaurant, these are his top spots to get a delicious Italian meal.

Osteria Savio Volpe

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 615 Kingsway, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Agnolotti dal plin with chicken & pork, red wine and crispy sage is chef Zolnasr's go-to dish from this restaurant. He loves how seasonal their menu is and how they use local farms to source ingredients.

Website

Di Beppe

Price: 💸💸

Address: 8 W Cordova St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Cacio e Pepe is a must-try from Di Beppe, according to Zolnasr. The have "classic Italian dishes done right — from pizza to pasta, you can taste the love and romance that goes into the dishes," he added.

Website

Giardino’s Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Address: 1328 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Zolnasr loves to order the Grilled 38 Oz Porterhouse Fiorentina at Giardino’s Restaurant. They have a "huge variety of classic handmade pastas and a delicious Fiorentina steak for two," said Zolnasr.

Website

Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill

Price: 💸💸💸💸

Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The Veal Ossobuco with Saffron Risotto is Zolnasr's favourite dish to order from Cioppino’s Mediterranean Grill.

It's an "award-winning restaurant for having the best, classic delicious Italian dishes, Chef Pino is an inspiration for younger chefs," said Zolnasr.

Website

Ask For Luigi

Price: 💸💸

Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The campanelle & wild boar ragu is the best dish to order from this restaurant, he said. It's a "relaxed atmosphere where you can have classic delicious Italian dishes."

Plus, all the pasta is handmade and they offer some tasty gluten-free options too.

Website

Caffe La Tanna

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 635 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The tuna crudo is a must-try from Caffe La Tanna. This restaurant serves great small plates that are the best for sharing.

Zolnasr loves that they also get meats, produce and seafood from local businesses and farms.

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...