5 Italian Restaurants In Vancouver That My Nonna Would Approve Of
Buon appetito! 🍝
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
One of the hardest parts of moving from Ontario to B.C.? Leaving behind my beloved Nonna's home cooking.
Almost immediately after unpacking my boxes, I made it a mission to find the best Italian restaurants in Vancouver with which I could fill the meatball-shaped hole in my heart.
For years, I lived with my Nonna, Nana, Noni, Uncle Paul and cousin Paolo in an Italian community just north of Toronto. That house was as loud as it was aromatic.
From the kitchen rose a daily cacophony of banging pots, bubbling sugo and squabbling family members, the result of which was a decadent nightly feast.
My Nana and Noni, Violet and Louis DiFlorio.Sierra Riley | Narcity
My Italian upbringing instilled in me a discerning palate and insatiable appetite, one that I have brought to every Vancouver ristorante I could find/afford.
Here are the ones that I'd bring my Nonna to eat at whenever she visits.
Nook
Nook is a locally owned restaurant with an authentic menu and cozy atmosphere. Oven-fired pizza, good wine and homemade pasta are the key players here.
I live about two seconds away from one of their locations, so I pop by regularly to check out Nook's daily specials, which spotlight fresh seasonal ingredients. It's always very hard to walk away.
Dalina
Italian specialty stores are harder to find in Vancouver than in Toronto, but as fate allowed it, I recently stumbled upon an upscale shop with a deli counter that serves Italian beef sandwiches — another rarity in this city.
While Dalina doesn't have the low prices and family-run charm favoured by my Nonna, the modern interior's centrepiece — a cluster of pots hanging from the ceiling – nods to the classic Italian cucina. Plus, they make a killer cappuccino.
Website
Via Tevere Pizza
Not far from the bustle of Vancouver's own Little Italy, you'll find a cute yellow buggy parked outside of this humble pizzeria on Victoria Drive. Via Tevere's got some of the most delicious, budget-friendly pizza pies in the city.
If you come on a sunny day, request a table on their vine-covered patio. Here, it's easy to imagine you're on a far-away Meditteranean terrazza.
La Ruota
La Ruota is a great spot for a quick slice. While there are some pizza toppings here that would surely make Nonna shudder (e.g. BBQ sauce), you can't go wrong with their classic Cappriciosa.
The atmosphere at my local La Ruota isn't anything to write home about, but its location offers easy access to the neighbourhood's greatest picnic venues: the vibrant Maple and 4th plaza is right outside and Kitsilano Beach Park is just a few minutes away.
La Piazza Dario
Tucked away in the courtyard of Vancouver's Italian Cultural Centre, the family-owned and operated La Piazza Dario is as authentic as it gets. From antipasti to dolci, the menu's packed with all the classics, like penne alla ciociara, vitello al limone, cannoli — and plenty of wine.
The decor is also pretty old school: you've got white tablecloth, dark wood accents, cherubic statues and, of course, a framed portrait of fruit (a staple in any Italian home).