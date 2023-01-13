A Vancouver Restaurant Was Just Ranked As One Of The Best Italian Dining Spots In The World
It moved up in the ranking! 🍝
Calling all pasta lovers! A Vancouver restaurant was just ranked as one of the best places for Italian eats in the entire world.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill scored 33rd place out of 50, on 50 Top Italy's "The Best Italian Restaurants In The World 2023" list.
The local Italian restaurant has been climbing its way up this list's rankings year by year. In 2022, Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill was also recognized but secured a lower ranking at 49th place.
"Cioppino's is a solid guarantee for those who want to find authentic Italian cuisine in Vancouver," 50 Top Italy said.
"The fish is excellent, always fresh and of high quality, a must-try is the linguine with lobster," it added.
The drool-worthy eatery is loved by both locals and a boatload of celebrities, so it's no surprise it's considered by 50 Top Italy as one of the best in the world.
Top chef and restaurant owner, Giuseppe (Pino) Posteraro, told Narcity that among the many celebrities that have dined there over the years, Jennifer Aniston is one of them.
According to Posteraro, the Friends star celebrated her birthday at the Italian restaurant with one of the chef's special pizzas.
Cioppino's Mediterranean Grill
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Address: 1133 Hamilton St., Vancouver, BC