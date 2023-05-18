This Vancouver Restaurant Was Named As One Of The Best In Canada For 2023 (PHOTOS)
Get ready to drool. 🤤
Canada's best restaurants were put to the test, and Vancouver foodies can rejoice! One of the city's institutions was named among the top three best restaurants in the country.
Published on Main isn't a stranger to accolades, and is known widely as one of the best restaurants in Vancouver.
Now it's third on Open Table's list of Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2023. The beloved restaurant took the number one spot on the esteemed list last year but this year Toronto's Alo and Montreal's Mon Lapin came in ahead.
Still, third place is nothing to stick your nose up at.
"Published is now a destination and most diners come for the elaborate 11-course tasting menu that opens with a spread of playful snacks, such as foie-gras-and- Coca-Cola candies and herb-stuffed abelskivers," the list said.
It's safe to say that the food is top-notch, and not just the tasting menu. The Bee Pollen Milk Buns will have you drooling at the start of your meal.
The restaurant interior is bright and colourful with all the greenery, with a casual vibe.
You can sit at the bar and order some drinks but also feel elevated and fancy when the food comes out given that it's all spectacularly plated.
The minimalist plating will make you not want to dig in because you won't want to ruin it! Luckily, the food also looks so good you won't be able to help it.
Save room for dessert though, because the Charred Milk Ice Cream looks unreal.
Other Vancouver spots to make the list included St. Lawrence, AnnaLena, and Kissa Tanto.
Published on Main
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3593 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: From the vibe to the food, there's no question why this place was ranked among the best restaurants in Canada. Go here for happy hour drinks or a three-course meal, and you're in for a treat.