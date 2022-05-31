This Vancouver Restaurant Was Named The Best In All Of Canada For The First Time Ever
The food looks delicious! 🤤
Vancouver, B.C. is a hot spot for tasty eats, and one restaurant in the city was even named the best in the entire country.
Canada's 100 Best Restaurants List 2022 was just released, and a restaurant called Published on Main stood out among all the mouthwatering places throughout Canada.
This creative and unique place took the number one spot on the list, and it is also the very first Vancouver restaurant to win first place in Canada's 100 Best restaurant ranking.
In previous years, the restaurant ranking was based on the dining experience including, service, décor, the depth of the cellar and the quality of the food.
According to the website though, this year was different, and the judges based their ranking solely on how good the food was.
Plus, the quality of take-out food was also incorporated into the judge’s criteria.
Published on Main only opened up a few years ago but it has clearly come out swinging.
The executive chef, Gus Stieffenhofer-Brandson, has created a delicious menu for the restaurant that serves a variety of flavours.
The ranking gave the chef credit for using unique ingredients, and even "tramping through local forests to collect most of the wildflowers, fir tips and mushrooms himself."
"The boldly determined kitchen has knocked everyone’s socks off with its elaborate 11-course tasting menu," it added.
The food isn't the only thing that's impressive at this restaurant — the drinks really stand out too.
Published on Main offers vibrant cocktails and natural wines to pair with their tasty dishes.
It's the perfect restaurant to bring a date to, and impress them with just how delicious this highly-ranked restaurant is.
Published on Main
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 3593 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This delicious restaurant has a beautiful menu that is run by a talented chef. He incorporates so many flavours and a touch of uniqueness into all of his dishes.