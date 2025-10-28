Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Locals just named this stunning Vancouver restaurant as one of the best in the city

Need a night out? 🍽️

A woman smiles, surrounded by greenery, at Botanist in Vancouver. Right: A selection of beautifully-presented dishes at Botanist.

This stunning Vancouver restaurant was named by locals as one of the best in the city.

@jasmineeljaouhari | Instagram, @botanistdining | Instagram
Editor

It's not difficult to get a good meal in Vancouver. The city's food scene is one of the best in Canada (it's got the Michelin approval to prove it), but sometimes it's a mammoth task to choose between the best restaurants in Vancouver for a night out on the town.

If you're overwhelmed by options, fret no more. We turned to local readers to get their take on the best of the best in the city, and they came through with mouthwatering recommendations.

Among them was this dreamy restaurant, known for its vibrant decor, top-tier cocktail creations, and legendary brunch vibes.

Botanist is a beloved spot in Vancouver, and walking in feels like you've entered a secret garden sanctuary with lush greenery cascading from every corner. The space is thoughtfully designed to bring the outdoors in, creating an atmosphere that's both sophisticated and refreshingly natural.

It's set in the Fairmont Pacific Rim in the heart of downtown Vancouver, making it an ideal destination whether you're a local looking for a special night out or a visitor wanting to experience the city's culinary excellence.

The elegant ambiance is also reflected in the food, where every dish is plated like a work of art.

The menus emphasize seasonal ingredients and sustainably sourced seafood, featuring dishes like grilled octopus and dry-aged duck breast.

Chef Hector Laguna's culinary vision celebrates British Columbia's incredible bounty, from fresh catches off the coast to farm-fresh produce from the Fraser Valley. This commitment to local, sustainable sourcing means the menu evolves throughout the year, offering diners something new to discover with each season.

If you really want to go all out, you can opt for the "we'll take it from here" tasting menu for $178. This six-course experience lets the kitchen showcase their creativity and allows you to taste a variety of their signature preparations. It's perfect for special occasions or when you want to truly immerse yourself in what Botanist has to offer.

You can take your pick of when to go, with dinner, lunch and brunch menus available. Each service has its own distinct character and offerings, ensuring that whether you're stopping by for a midday meal or an evening celebration, you'll find something exceptional.

Locals say brunch is a must-try here, with the light and airy atmosphere of the restaurant making your Sunday morning that much more aesthetic. The brunch menu strikes a perfect balance between comfort classics and elevated creations, with everything from decadent eggs Benedict variations to lighter options featuring seasonal fruits and oats.

The natural light flooding through the space combined with the verdant surroundings creates an Instagram-worthy backdrop that makes every meal feel like a special occasion.

Whenever you go, the cocktails are a must-try. The beverage program at Botanist is as thoughtfully crafted as the food, with mixologists creating drinks that incorporate fresh herbs, house-made syrups, and seasonal ingredients.

There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, with names like First Bloom and Beekeeper that taste as good as they sound. Each cocktail tells a story and complements the garden-inspired theme of the restaurant beautifully.

Botanist was also named among the top 50 bars in all of North America, so you can count on your drink being impressive. This recognition speaks to the skill and creativity of the bar team, who treat cocktail-making as a true craft.

Botanist, Vancouver

Price: 💸💸💸 - 💸💸💸💸

Cuisine: Modern Canadian & Cocktails

Address: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The people have spoken — Botanist is the spot to go for a great meal in the city. Whether you're celebrating a milestone, enjoying a leisurely weekend brunch, or simply treating yourself to an exceptional dining experience, this Vancouver gem delivers on every front.

Botanist Menu

AI tools may have been used to support the creation or distribution of this content; however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of Narcity's Editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.

best restaurantsbest restaurants in vancouvergreat restaurants in vancouverfairmont pacific rimvancouver foodiesvancouver food and drinkvancouver newsbest vancouver eatswhere to eat in vancouverbest restaurants in bcmichelin guide vancouvermichelin star vancouvervancouver restaurants
VancouverEat and DrinkCanadaEat and Drink

  • Morgan Leet

    Editor

    Morgan Leet (she/her) is an Editor for Narcity Media Group.

