A tiny island 6 hours from Toronto ranked among the top destinations for Canadians in 2026
It's got turquoise waters, sugary sand and even a "drive-in volcano." 🌊
If you're already sketching out travel plans for 2026, a recent ranking may offer an early nudge — and one of the destinations climbing fastest is closer than it sounds.
In October, Skyscanner released new research tracking destinations with the sharpest year-over-year growth in travel searches. From that data, its travel experts identified a shortlist of places gaining momentum, highlighting where Canadians may want to look before interest — and prices — skyrocket.
Among those rising stars, one lesser-known Caribbean capital landed in the top three.
Castries, Saint Lucia, sits on a small island just under a six-hour flight from Toronto, where mountains crowd the shoreline and daily life unfolds between beaches, ports, and open-air markets.
According to Skyscanner, Castries' growing appeal is likely tied to new daily direct flights from Toronto, paired with a broader shift toward immersive travel experiences that extend beyond all-inclusive resorts.
Travellers are spending more time moving through neighbourhoods, local restaurants, and surrounding landscapes — a pattern that suits Saint Lucia's small scale and varied terrain.
The island has long been known for its landscapes. In fact, it's often referred to as the Helen of the West, a nickname rooted in comparisons to Helen of Troy. The reference isn't subtle, either. Rainforests crowd the interior, waterfalls appear along roadside pull-offs, and mountains rise sharply from the sea.
Along the island's southwest coast, the Pitons form some of the most recognizable views in the Caribbean.
Beaches across the island vary in character. Some are wide with golden sand and calm swimming conditions, while others are smaller and edged by rock or dense greenery. Coral reefs sit close to shore, making snorkelling and diving accessible without long boat transfers.
On the water, sailing, kayaking, and paddleboarding often take place within sight of the island's steep interior.
Castries itself functions as both a working capital and a base for exploring the rest of the island. Ferry terminals, markets, and government buildings share the space with waterfront areas and nearby beaches.
Inland, Saint Lucia's agricultural history is visible. The island has a long-standing cacao industry, and visitors can walk through cocoa groves, observe the processing of beans, and sample chocolate produced on working estates.
Activities range from hiking Gros Piton to catamaran cruises along the shoreline or joining a "small six" safari — where sharp eyes might spot the Saint Lucia parrot, Saint Lucia whiptail, and Saint Lucia pygmy gecko — passing through villages and lookout points along the way.
One of the island's most distinctive stops is Sulphur Springs, often described as the world's only drive-in volcano. Steam vents release heat just beneath the surface, while nearby mud baths use mineral-rich clay warmed by geothermal activity. Visitors rinse off in natural pools fed by the same system.
Saint Lucia also hosts the annual Jazz & Arts Festival each spring. The 2025 edition ran from May 1 to May 11 and featured performers including John Legend, Summer Walker, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Main shows take place on Pigeon Island, a 44-acre islet used as an open-air venue, while Castries hosts theatre, spoken word, and visual art events through the Art and the City program.
Accommodation options on the island span a wide range. Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, a Canadian-owned property on the northwest coast, occupies a hillside overlooking the water and includes multiple pools, restaurants, and beach access.
The BodyHoliday centres its stays around wellness, with daily spa treatments and fitness programming included.
Near Petit Piton, Stonefield Villa Resort (where Oprah supposedly likes to vacation!) sits on a former cocoa plantation and offers private pool villas with uninterrupted views of the surrounding terrain.
The island is also widely regarded as safe, currently holding the lowest travel advisory level from the Government of Canada, which advises only normal security precautions.
With daily direct flights from Toronto Pearson, flight times just over five hours, and return fares that can dip to around $500 off-peak, Saint Lucia has become easier for Canadians to reach, too.
As the island edges further onto travellers' radars, Castries feels like the kind of place you'll want to experience before everyone else catches on... and we won't tell if you don't!
Here's a closer look at Skyscanner's full list of top trending destinations for Canadians in 2026:
- Terceira Lajes, Portugal
- Basseterre, Saint Kitts
- Castries, Saint Lucia
- Guadalajara, Mexico
- Comox, British Columbia
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- Victoria, British Columbia
- Gander, Newfoundland
- Lyon, France
- Ponta Delgada, Portugal
Is Saint Lucia on your 2026 bucket list?
