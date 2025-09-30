One of Canada's top places to visit in 2026 is this small BC city with enchanting streets
It's a ferry ride from Vancouver.✨
If you're already making your 2026 bucket list, then add this dreamy waterfront city set on a B.C. island to it. A visit here will whisk you away to Europe, with its enchanting cobblestone streets, historic buildings, and real-life castles.
We asked our readers to dish on what Canadian destinations people should visit in 2026, and stunning destinations got shout-outs. Among them was Victoria, the lively hub on Vancouver Island with picturesque streets, a great food scene, local boutiques, and endless adventure all around.
Victoria is the perfect gateway to Vancouver Island, a place full of breathtaking nature. You can explore everything from thick rainforests with moss-covered ground to long beaches with velvety sand.
It's balanced out with the bustling streets of Victoria, though, a city that has a somewhat quaint feel to it. Strolling around, you'll pass by colourful streets, filled with cozy local boutiques.
The city was also named by readers as one of the "most underrated" foodie destinations in Canada, so get ready to eat good on your visit.
After exploring downtown, you can head out to Colwood, where you'll find Hatley Castle.
There you can roam around the stunning gardens and take in the fairytale-like scene of the castle.
You can keep the dreamy vibes going by visiting Buchart Gardens, where you can roam the 55 acres of manicured beauty.
From Victoria, you can also take BC Ferries to the tiny islands nearby, like Salt Spring Island.
You can also take a road trip to famous destinations like Tofino or explore hidden gems like Qualicum Beach.
2026 is coming, so get planning your trip to Victoria.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.