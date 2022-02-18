Sections

This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves The Most Drool-Worthy Handmade Pasta

Their dishes will have you tasting Italy. 🍝

Vancouver Staff Writer
This Italian Restaurant In Vancouver Serves The Most Drool-Worthy Handmade Pasta
@monkeyeatsworld | Instagram,@matchabaella | Instagram

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. serves up the most drool-worthy handmade pasta dishes, that will make you feel like you're in Italy.

Autostrada Osteria is an Italian restaurant that has a few locations in Vancouver and you won't want to miss out on trying it.

Every dish from the appetizers and mains to the mouthwatering desserts is carefully made with outstanding flavours.

Just reading through their menu will have your stomach instantly growling.

You won't want to pass up their stuffed pasta options, which change on the menu regularly.

Each time you go to this restaurant there are always new and fresh dishes to try out.

Every one of them will transport you straight to Italy with their authentic flavours. If you don't have the vacation time to actually travel there, this is the next best thing.

A remarkable list of wine pairings is also at this restaurant — so you can have a full experience.

The locations are also super quaint and have dim lite for an ultra-romantic setting. Not to mention — each table comes with its own little candle.

It's the perfect location for a date night or a meet-up spot with close friends.

If you have room for dessert after all the pasta goodness — their Italian-inspired desserts look absolutely amazing.

You'll leave this restaurant just dreaming of the meal you had for weeks after.

This month is also Autostrada's birthday!

To celebrate, until February 21, they are holding an anniversary set menu for $75 per person. The menu will include local and fresh ingredients.

So if you've been looking for a hidden gem for your next date — this place is most definitely worth checking out.

Autostrada Osteria Vancouver House

Price: 💸💸💸

Address: 1481 Continental St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: It's a given that you will love this place if you're obsessed with pasta — and who isn't? Autostrada is the perfect spot to feel like you are dining in Italy for the night.

