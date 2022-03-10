A Ramen Restaurant That Is Ranked Among The Best In Japan Is Opening In Vancouver
Ramen anyone?! 🍜
An award-winning ramen restaurant in Tokyo will soon be opening its first North American restaurant — in Vancouver, B.C.
Menya Itto is an acclaimed ramen restaurant in Japan and has held the "tabelog awards for best ramen in Japan since 2010," according to their website.
According to the official tabelog website, an online database that consolidates reviews for restaurants similar to Tripadvisor, the restaurant won bronze awards for its ramen in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
And people in Vancouver will be able to try its ramen when the restaurant opens its doors for a soft opening on March 16.
Ramen dishes and teas.Rich Won | MENYA ITTO
The new restaurant will be located right in downtown Vancouver and it's perfect for all the ramen-loving Vancouverites out there.
The destination will be perfect to hit up if need a re-fuel after a day of shopping or maybe before hitting up a Canucks game.
Four ramen dishes.Rich Won | MENYA ITTO
"Menya Itto means ‘house of ramen - one lantern’," and coming all the way from Japan, it's their "mission to illuminate a path for others to shine and enjoy ramen all around the world,” according to a Menya Itto media release.
The opening menu will have seven different ramen options with additional toppings and house-made noodles.
A hand with chopsticks grabbing ramen noodles.Rich Won | MENYA ITTO
Their chicken and seafood broths are slowly simmered for more than 12 hours to bring out the ultimate flavours.
A bowl of ramen is being held.Rich Won | MENYA ITTO
All of the dishes look incredible but the dish recommended by the founder is the tsukemen.
If you love ramen this place will be a must-try, especially since it appears to be so popular in Japan.