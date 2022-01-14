Trending Tags

The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants Near Vancouver, Picked By A Man Who Tried Over 8,000 Spots

Must try — pineapple buns! 🍍

Vancouver Staff Writer
@avaeats | Instagram

A man who ate at 8,000 Chinese restaurants around the world has named the six best spots near Vancouver.

David R. Chan has eaten at thousands of Chinese restaurants and, believe it or not, he has travelled 20 countries to test different Chinese foods.

It's no wonder Canada made the cut as one of his food travels on the list. Our country offers such a great variety of different foods to try — there is sure to be many great finds!

From dine-in to takeout, Narcity was lucky enough to get a list broken down of his top Chinese eats in Vancouver and Richmond, B.C. The list includes a variety of high and low-priced places so there is a special spot for anyone to enjoy.

It also includes one place in the top books for a special Vancouver-born celebrity as well!

Here are the places he suggests and they look absolutely delicious.

HK BBQ Master

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Chinese, BBQ

Address: 651 No. 3 Rd., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: Recommended by world explorer David R. Chan & Seth Rogan! Chan recommends the Char Siu.

Menu

Chef Tony

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese, Dim Sum

Address: 4600 No. 3 Rd #101., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: Chan recommends the Shrimp Paste Fried Donut!

Menu

Sun Sui Wah

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese, Dim Sum, Seafood

Address: 3888 Main St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Chan recommends the Squab!

Menu

Kirin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 1172 Alberni St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: Chan recommends the Abalone tart.

Menu

Shanghai River

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 7831 Westminster Hwy., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: Deep fried egg white with red bean paste.

Menu

Lido Restaurant

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Chinese

Address: 4231 Hazelbridge Way., Richmond, BC

Why You Need To Go: For the delicious looking Pineapple Buns!

Menu

