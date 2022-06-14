'The First Indigenous-Owned Winery In North America' Is In BC & It's A Stunning Oasis
Sip your summer away!
B.C. is filled with many stunning wineries, especially in the Okanagan area. One of these beautiful spots is Nk'MiP Cellars, which is the "first Indigenous-owned winery in North America," according to its website.
The winery is located in the Okanagan Valley of B.C. and is on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve.
It has a fantastic selection of wines with an airy indoor tasting room and an outdoor patio area. Plus, there are tons of umbrellas for some extra shade on those scorching hot summer days.
The patio area also has an amazing view of rolling vineyards, the surrounding desert landscape and Osoyoos lake. You might just feel like you have been transported to Italy while sipping on a glass of vino here.
If testing out new local wines is your thing, this winery is one to keep on your radar.
"Nk’Mip Cellars grows 11 varieties of grapes on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve: Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, Malbec, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Semillon and Chardonnay," said a release from the winery. The 4``
If you start feeling a bit hungry after your wine tasting, there is a magnificent restaurant called The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry, right next door.
Of course, you will be able to try out Nk'Mip Cellars wine here too.
If a trip to the Okanagan was in your plans for this summer, this winery is definitely worth the stop along the way.
It's full of incredible views, great wine and delicious food.
Nk'Mip Cellars
Price: $5 - $15.
Address: 1400 Rancher Creek Rd., Osoyoos, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the first Indigenous-owned winery in all of North America and they have a fantastic selection of different wines to try out. If you've been looking to find your new favourite local B.C. wine, go here.