small towns in bc

6 Stunning Spots In BC To Visit This Summer That Feel Like You're On Vacation In Italy

You can find a slice of Lake Como in the province. 🍊

Vancouver Staff Writer
A woman at Mission Hill Winery. Right: A woman at Tuscan Farm Gardens.​

A woman at Mission Hill Winery. Right: A woman at Tuscan Farm Gardens.

@peonyy__ | Instagram, @nini_ced | Instagram

B.C. has tons of stunning places that look like they have been plucked straight out of Italy. All of these lovely summer travel destinations are just a few hours' drive away from Vancouver so start making your vacation plans now.

If you've been dreaming of vacationing by Lake Como or taking a trip to Tuscany, you might just want to check out some of these B.C. spots instead. You could even convince yourself that you're lounging by the Amalfi Coast.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery in Kelowna

The city of Kelowna is famous for its warm weather and many wineries. One in particular – Mission Hill Family Estate Winery – has all the vibes of an Italian winery. Everything from the architecture, wine and lake views will have you dreaming of Italy.

Website

Tuscan Farm Gardens in Langley

This beautiful lavender farm has stunning fields of purple and it's like a dreamy Italian escape. The gardens are the perfect place to capture some mesmerizing photos at sunset and imagine you're somewhere far, far away.

Website

La Stella Winery in Osoyoos

If you've been dreaming of wine tasting in the rolling hills of Italy, you need to visit La Stella Winery. This winery's building looks so similar to something you might see in the Italian countryside. Plus — it's alongside a gorgeous, sparkling lake.

Website

The Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay

The Butchart Gardens in Brentwood Bay is a wonderful garden stroll that will make you feel like you're walking through a garden by an Italian villa – but without the flight!

They even have a specific Italian section so you can truly immerse yourself in the country.

Website

Cordelia's Locket Cafe & Bar in Squamish

The mesmerizing mountains surrounding this spot in Squamish will have you feeling like you've been swept off your feet and placed in Northern Italy.

Cordelia's Locket Cafe & Bar is the perfect spot to enjoy some charcuterie and take in those beautiful mountain views.

Website

Lulu Island Winery in Richmond

Lulu Island Winery has some stunning grapevine tunnels where you can picnic and enjoy meats, cheeses and wine. Plus, this winery is super close to Vancouver which makes it an easy day trip from the city.

Website

