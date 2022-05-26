NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
small towns in bc

6 Spots In BC That Look Like They Have Been Plucked Straight Out Of Europe

Get the vacation without the plane ticket!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A girl standing in a vineyard. Right: A girl running towards a castle.

A girl standing in a vineyard. Right: A girl running towards a castle.

@haajudy | Instagram, @nicolehuii | Instagram

You might be surprised to find out that hidden within B.C. are tons of cute spots that look just like Europe.

From small towns to stunning castles, these places will make you feel like you're on a vacation far away. There are even some stunning vineyards that closely resemble Italy and flower fields just like the ones in the Netherlands.

It's amazing that all these places are actually within Canada. No need to book an expensive plane ticket across the world, when you can visit places with the same vibes right in B.C.

So, here is a list of seven stunning spots that will make you feel like you're on a European trip.

The Hatley Castle — Colwood, BC

Colwood in B.C. has some super charming European-style castles. The Hatley Castle seriously looks like it could belong in Scotland or England.

It is truly a glimpse into the European countryside and is serving serious Bridgerton vibes.

Kimberley, BC

This town nestled in the mountains has all the vibes of Germany.

The Bavarian-styled community even has some places where you can German-inspired foods and delicious beer. If you are planning to visit the quaint town, don't forget to hit up the Kimberley City Bakery for a German-style pretzel.

NK'Mip Cellars — Osoyoos, BC

The town of Osoyoos in B.C.'s wine country will have you feeling like you've been transported to the vineyards of Italy. Osoyoos has multiple wineries that overlook the stunning lake — but one really sticks out.

NK'Mip Cellars winery has giant lush green vineyards and is beside the sparkling Osoyoos Lake and rolling mountains. While you are sipping on a glass of vino in this dry heat, you will be transported to the Italian countryside.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort — Harrison Hot Springs, BC

Harrison Hot Springs is home to so many stunning hot spots to relax in and let your worries wash away. The town and all its hot springs will make you feel like you've been transported to the blue lagoon in Iceland.

Harrison Hot Springs Resort has five different natural, hot-spring-fed, mineral pools to totally relax in.

Panorama Mountain Resort — Panorama, BC

The little ski town of Panorama in B.C. which is nestled in the Purcell Mountains will have you feeling like you are in Switzerland.

This mountain town is great for skiing in the winter and mountain biking in the summer.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery — Kelowna, BC

Kelowna also closely resembles Italy with how many gorgeous wineries it has. Some of the wineries overlooking the lake will have you feeling like you are sipping wine in Lake Como.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery in Kelowna, B.C, is definitely one to check out.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...