6 Spots In BC That Look Like They Have Been Plucked Straight Out Of Europe
Get the vacation without the plane ticket!
You might be surprised to find out that hidden within B.C. are tons of cute spots that look just like Europe.
From small towns to stunning castles, these places will make you feel like you're on a vacation far away. There are even some stunning vineyards that closely resemble Italy and flower fields just like the ones in the Netherlands.
It's amazing that all these places are actually within Canada. No need to book an expensive plane ticket across the world, when you can visit places with the same vibes right in B.C.
So, here is a list of seven stunning spots that will make you feel like you're on a European trip.
The Hatley Castle — Colwood, BC
Colwood in B.C. has some super charming European-style castles. The Hatley Castle seriously looks like it could belong in Scotland or England.
It is truly a glimpse into the European countryside and is serving serious Bridgerton vibes.
Kimberley, BC
This town nestled in the mountains has all the vibes of Germany.
The Bavarian-styled community even has some places where you can German-inspired foods and delicious beer. If you are planning to visit the quaint town, don't forget to hit up the Kimberley City Bakery for a German-style pretzel.
NK'Mip Cellars — Osoyoos, BC
The town of Osoyoos in B.C.'s wine country will have you feeling like you've been transported to the vineyards of Italy. Osoyoos has multiple wineries that overlook the stunning lake — but one really sticks out.
NK'Mip Cellars winery has giant lush green vineyards and is beside the sparkling Osoyoos Lake and rolling mountains. While you are sipping on a glass of vino in this dry heat, you will be transported to the Italian countryside.
Harrison Hot Springs Resort — Harrison Hot Springs, BC
Harrison Hot Springs is home to so many stunning hot spots to relax in and let your worries wash away. The town and all its hot springs will make you feel like you've been transported to the blue lagoon in Iceland.
Harrison Hot Springs Resort has five different natural, hot-spring-fed, mineral pools to totally relax in.
Panorama Mountain Resort — Panorama, BC
The little ski town of Panorama in B.C. which is nestled in the Purcell Mountains will have you feeling like you are in Switzerland.
This mountain town is great for skiing in the winter and mountain biking in the summer.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery — Kelowna, BC
Kelowna also closely resembles Italy with how many gorgeous wineries it has. Some of the wineries overlooking the lake will have you feeling like you are sipping wine in Lake Como.
Mission Hill Family Estate Winery in Kelowna, B.C, is definitely one to check out.