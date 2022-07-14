NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

'Canada's Smallest City' Is Actually In BC & It's Like Going Back In Time (PHOTOS)

It looks like an old movie set!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime

The smallest incorporated city in all of Canada is actually in B.C. and it looks like a complete flashback in time. If you've ever wanted to have a glimpse of the old days, take a trip to Greenwood.

This tiny city is located in south-central B.C. and was a successful mining town from the late 1800s to the 1900s. It has a historic feel with buildings right out of an old western movie.

"Founded July 12, 1897 by Robert Wood. To this day, Greenwood remains Canada's Smallest City," the city's Facebook page said.

The website said that the rich history of the city draws in tourists and that there are actually over 60 heritage buildings in the community.

The storefronts still have that old charm and it will actually make you feel like you've stepped right into a time machine.

If you're looking to dig deep into the history of the city, there is a great museum and a historical tour of downtown Greenwood where you can learn everything about the old days, including what life was like in the 1900s.

There are also many lakes, rivers and parks scattered throughout the city — if you're looking for a place to cool off or chill while visiting.

Whether you are staying in Greenwood or just passing through, a must-stop is one of the city's small local businesses — Deadwood Junction Greenwood.

The little shop sells coffee, sandwiches, baked goods and antiques!

So if you're looking to take home a little souvenir from the city, you now know where to go.

