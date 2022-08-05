6 Beautiful Small Towns & Cities In BC That Locals Say Are The 'Cheapest' To Move To
Time to relocate?
B.C. is filled with stunning small towns and cities, and thanks to a Reddit thread, locals are shouting out some of the cheapest ones to move to.
Vancouver is nice and all, but other parts of the province are equally as beautiful, and come with a way smaller price tag.
One user asked the B.C. Reddit community where the cheapest cities in the province are, so they can take advantage of their remote job and save some money.
People were quick to warn that "the further out you go, the more difficult it will be to get access to utilities and service," but they did come through with some great recommendations too.
Smithers
This tiny town is just between Prince George and Prince Rupert and it's definitely one for nature lovers. If you're into hiking, camping, and living cheaply, this is a place to consider moving to.
Dawson Creek
Not to be confused with the TV show, this city draws in tourists because it's the start of the Alaska Highway. The small city has everything you need and some classic B.C. scenery.
Golden
Golden is surrounded by natural beauty, and if you moved there, you could spend your weekends exploring hikes, lakes, and parks.
Castlegar
Located in the West Kootenay region, this town looks like it's straight out of a fairytale. There is rocky mountain scenery all around and magical rivers.
Creston
This town is in the Kootenay region as well between Cranbrook and Castlegar. There are restaurants, wineries, and lots of activities here so you won't ever be bored!
Mackenzie
This community is also super tiny, with only 3,700 residents, according to the website. If you're looking for a tight-knit community and a slow paced life, you might just find it here.