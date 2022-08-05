NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

small towns in bc

6 Beautiful Small Towns & Cities In BC That Locals Say Are The 'Cheapest' To Move To

Time to relocate?

Western Canada Editor
Golden Ears, B.C. Right: Smithers, B.C.

B.C. is filled with stunning small towns and cities, and thanks to a Reddit thread, locals are shouting out some of the cheapest ones to move to.

Vancouver is nice and all, but other parts of the province are equally as beautiful, and come with a way smaller price tag.

One user asked the B.C. Reddit community where the cheapest cities in the province are, so they can take advantage of their remote job and save some money.

People were quick to warn that "the further out you go, the more difficult it will be to get access to utilities and service," but they did come through with some great recommendations too.

Smithers

This tiny town is just between Prince George and Prince Rupert and it's definitely one for nature lovers. If you're into hiking, camping, and living cheaply, this is a place to consider moving to.

Dawson Creek

Not to be confused with the TV show, this city draws in tourists because it's the start of the Alaska Highway. The small city has everything you need and some classic B.C. scenery.

Golden

Golden is surrounded by natural beauty, and if you moved there, you could spend your weekends exploring hikes, lakes, and parks.

Castlegar

Located in the West Kootenay region, this town looks like it's straight out of a fairytale. There is rocky mountain scenery all around and magical rivers.

Creston

This town is in the Kootenay region as well between Cranbrook and Castlegar. There are restaurants, wineries, and lots of activities here so you won't ever be bored!

Mackenzie

This community is also super tiny, with only 3,700 residents, according to the website. If you're looking for a tight-knit community and a slow paced life, you might just find it here.

