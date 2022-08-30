7 'More Affordable Areas' In BC Recommended To Young People By Locals, Including Hidden Gems
...with 'good access to mountains or water of some kind'.
If you are a young person and happen to plan on moving to B.C. anytime soon, you might just want to listen to some of these recommendations from locals.
A B.C. Reddit post requested for recommendations 'of towns to rent in that are on the more affordable end that have a population of young adults (late 20s and 30s).'
One of the key demands though was 'good access to mountains or water of some kind.'
The original poster highlighted how it 'doesn't make sense' to rent in the 'massively overpriced' mainstream locales of BC anymore.
Not only did the province's commenters agree with this, but they also dropped in several dozen comments about more affordable areas in B.C. Here are some of those suggestions, including some beautiful small-town hidden gems.
Kamloops
Kamloops is a much more affordable place to live in B.C., according to one Reddit user. Plus, it's close to multiple stunning hikes and ski runs if you're looking for outdoor activity options year-round.
Terrace
According to one Reddit user, Terrace, B.C. is a great affordable option for young people that has lots of work options too. It's located near the Skeena River and there are lots of parks and trails to explore around it, as well.
Vanderhoof
According to one Reddit user, Vanderhoof is also an attractive proposition to rent in for younger crowds.
"Vanderhoof is geographically located near the centre of British Columbia and truly is at the 'heart of it all' when it comes to lifestyle, low cost of living and employment opportunities," said the municipality's website.
Greenwood
Greenwood is the smallest incorporated city in Canada and has an affordable living situation too, said one Reddit user. If you want to live in a place that embodies an old-school vibe, this spot might just do the trick.
Golden
The town of Golden sits right in the Canadian Rockies and there are various opportunities for affordable living here, according to one Reddit user.
Golden is also a winter sport haven, with a variety of ski resorts to pick from. Plus, it's filled with tons of stunning wildlife!
Fort Nelson
This place is located in northeastern B.C, right in the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality. According to one Reddit user, Fort Nelson is a great bet for affordable living in the province.
Fort St. James
One Reddit user suggested Fort St. James as an affordable option for young people. Much of Fort St. James is located along the Stuart Lake, so if you're looking for cheaper property with some picturesque landscapes, check it out.