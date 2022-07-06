7 Charming Small Towns In BC That Look Like They've Been Plucked Out Of A Fairytale
It's time to go exploring! 🏰
B.C. has so many adorable small towns that look like they have been plucked straight out of a magical fairytale. If you have been looking for a new place to explore, some of these charming little towns should be added to your summer bucket list.
From small towns in Northern B.C. to Vancouver Island, there is quite the mix to check out. Some of these towns even have historic buildings that look just like like a princess should be living in them.
So, without further ado, here are seven enchanting small towns to add as stops on your next road trip.
Colwood, B.C
Colwood is home to the stunning Hatley Castle which was built all the way back in 1908, according to the town's website.
The stone castle is surrounded by beautiful gardens and seriously looks like something plucked straight from a princess fairytale.
Coombs, B.C.
Coombs, B.C., is the perfect little town to see some billy goats and grab some ice cream. The Coombs Old Country Market is a popular tourist stop to see real goats casually roaming on a grass roof.
The town is a great easy stop along the way on your next road trip to Tofino or Ucluelet.
Revelstoke, B.C.
Revelstoke actually has an enchanted forest to explore and it is totally whimsical. The tourist attraction in the town has storybook characters and fairytale-themed buildings scattered throughout it.
Sandon, B.C.
This small town might resemble one of the scarier fairy-tale storybooks out there with its abandoned buses and buildings.
The eerie ghost town is a great place to stop and adventure what used to be the "richest silver-lead producing region in Canada," according to the town's website.
Kimberley, B.C.
Kimberely B.C. is a little German-inspired town that will have you feeling like you've entered the story like Hansel and Gretel.
There are many German-inspired bakeries and restaurants to get a little treat while you're in the town.
Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Tumbler Ridge has so many different waterfalls that look extremely enchanting and are surrounded by unique-looking rocks.
These are the perfect backdrop if you're looking to take some magical photos.
Panorama, B.C.
This town looks like somewhere you could run into the Abominable Snowman. It also has some super charming cabins that just look like they could have been plucked straight out of Switzerland.