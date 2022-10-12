The Best Small Towns In BC Where You Can Get More For Your Money, According To A Realtor
Looking to buy a home? 🏠
The city of Vancouver can be an expensive place to live, but luckily there are some adorable small towns in B.C. where you can get more bang for your buck.
If you want to buy a house, or just not pay a wild amount in rent, it might be time to consider embracing country life.
LandQuest real estate agent, Matt Cameron, told Narcity which places he thinks are the best to move to if you want to spend less money.
He has narrowed it down to two small town recommendations, and some small cities for all those that aren't quite ready to leave city life completely.
Cameron also said that going further North will get you more value, but to keep in mind the winters are much, much longer than what you might be used to in the lower mainland.
Creston, B.C.
Creston is a great small town with an agricultural community of only around 6,000 people, said Cameron. You can snag a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home for around $425,000 to $500,000, he added.
Kaslo, B.C.
According to Cameron, this small lakeside mountain town has only around 1,000 people. If a busy city is not your vibe, this would be the place to move.
Plus, $425,000 to $525,000 will get you some options for a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home, Cameron added.
If moving to a small town isn't your thing but you're looking for a place cheaper than Vancouver, Cameron recommended a few smaller cities where you can find a lower cost of living too.
Cranbrook, Penticton, Kimberley, North Shuswap and Parksville on Vancouver Island, are a few cities where you can find real estate for much less than the prices seen in Vancouver.