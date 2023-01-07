The Average Cost Of A One Bedroom In Vancouver Just Went Up & Here's What It Costs Now
Yikes! 🤯
If you're already struggling to pay rent in Vancouver, you might not want to hear that things are looking a whole lot pricier for one-bedroom apartments in the city.
According to a rent report from liv.rent, the average cost for an unfurnished one bedroom in Metro Vancouver has gone up a jaw-dropping amount of $430 from last year.
As of January 2023, you can expect to be paying roughly an extra $30 from last month, on top of your already pricey monthly rent, bringing the average total to $2,257 per month for one of these apartments.
The report also said that the five most expensive cities in all of Canada are actually in B.C., with West Vancouver snagging the title of the most expensive city to rent in the country as of this month.
The average unfurnished one-bedroom apartment in West Vancouver goes for a whopping $2,844, per month.
As for the cheapest areas to rent in Metro Vancouver, the study found Langley, Coquitlam, Surrey and Richmond to be the most affordable.
In Langley, you can find an unfinished one-bedroom unit going for $1,883 per month, on average. So if you're thinking of living somewhere a bit more affordable, this area might be your best bet.
Liv.rent collects data by analyzing its own listings and other popular listing sites in the area, including Craigslist, Kijiji, Zumper, PadMapper, and Realtor.ca.
If you're looking for some ways to reduce the cost of living in Vancouver, you might want to check out some ways to score a few bucks from the government.