6 Cheapest Areas To Purchase Property In Metro Vancouver, According To A Real Estate Agent
Looking to buy a home? 🔑
If you've been looking to purchase a new pad, or are just curious about which spots might cost you the least, this list of the cheapest places to buy real estate in the notoriously expensive Metro Vancouver has got you covered.
Vancouver TikToker and local real estate agent, Mimi Do, @mimidosocial, told Narcity some of the most affordable areas to buy property around the city.
Do is a realtor with eXp Realty and mainly focuses on helping newcomers to Vancouver find a home or invest.
@mimidosocial
* It is corn … 😂😂😂🌽🌽🌽🌽🌽… enjoy everything about this career…how about you ? Do you enjoy your career? … #careermode #cornsong #vancouverliving #vancouver #realtorlife #exprealtyvancouver #realestateagent #realestateinvestor #womeninbusiness #realtorsoftiktok
Whether you are looking for something right downtown or surburban life is more your speed, there are a few different areas to pick and choose from.
Here are six local neighbourhoods that Do recommends.
Collingwood
Collingwood is right on Burnaby's doorstep. The area offers great value and comes with a whole lot of benefits like SkyTrain access from Joyce/Collingwood station, Do said.
The entire community is super walkable and has tons of restaurants, as well as shops, she added.
According to Do, the current benchmark price for a condo there is sitting around $590,900.
East Vancouver
East Vancouver, especially around the Kingsway-Knight area, is a great location with mountain views and "some of the best Vietnamese food in the city," according to Do.
The majority of the condos in this area are on the main roads, which does mean there will be noise from traffic — so if you can't handle that, this area might not be for you, she added.
The current benchmark price for a condo in this area is $685,500, according to Do.
River District
According to Do, this area is often overlooked.
"If you can deal with the limited public transit options and lack of amenities within walking distance, you can find some very affordable and desirable newer units," she added.
Do said that the benchmark price for a condo in the River District area, is sitting at $797,400.
Hastings
"Many will not give the infamous Downtown Eastside a second look, but if you give it a chance it may surprise you," Do said.
The central Vancouver location has a ton of amenities, great transit access and lots of newly renovated units available for significantly less than a few blocks west, she added.
The benchmark condo price in the Hastings area is currently $514,600, according to Do.
New Westminster
"New Westminster is a fantastic community that has great amenities and excellent SkyTrain access," Do said.
The area is full of wonderful cafes, pubs, and restaurants, plus, it's very walkable and reasonably priced. The average price for a condo in this area is $628,000, she added.
Lougheed Highway
This area has great SkyTrain access and its very own Korean town, Do said.
You can find a lot of older low rises for a good price that might need a little TLC but would be a great place to call home. The benchmark condo price in this area is around $778,300, she added.