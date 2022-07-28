6 Places Near Vancouver Where The Real Estate Is Way Cheaper, According To A Top Realtor
It's no secret that Vancouver real estate is pricey, but luckily there are a few small towns and neighbourhoods just outside of the big city, that are cheaper to buy a place in.
Top real estate agent Conor Kelly, from Stonehaus Realty, sat down with Narcity and gave his expert advice on what the most affordable parts of the Greater Vancouver area are.
Since Vancouver real estate prices are way more expensive than cities like Calgary and Edmonton, so it's good to know how to save a little bit of cash when you buy.
Kelly has a big following on social media, where he shares some expert advice on all things real estate.
He also has lived in some of these more affordable areas including — Surrey, Langley, and now Abbotsford, and primarily operates in these markets.
Abbotsford
This is actually the most affordable real estate option out of all the places listed.
"Although Abbotsford comes up as the most affordable city here it's important to consider your daily commute," said Kelly.
"Abbotsford may be much more affordable for someone who works from home but for someone who has to drive into Vancouver every day, Burnaby might be a better option for you," he added.
Langley
Langley came in second on his list of the most affordable real estate in Vancouver. The city is just under an hour's drive from downtown Vancouver, which will also make it a bit of a commute to get there — just like the folks living in Abbotsford.
The charming city of Langley is surrounded by farms and even local wineries, so if you are into that country lifestyle, this would be a great place to settle down.
Port Coquitlam
"If we’re talking about property prices, I will say that Poco is definitely more affordable than Coquitlam, Burnaby, Vancouver, depending on what you do for a living," said Kelly.
Although it's not as close to Vancouver as Burnaby, the prices might be worth it.
Coquitlam
Right beside Port Coquitlam, is Coquitlam!
That general area is going to let you save some cash when it comes to buying a house. It's about a 30-45 minute drive from downtown Vancouver, at least, depending on traffic.
Burnaby
"Oddly enough, Burnaby is more affordable than Surrey," said Kelly. It might be surprising because Burnaby is much closer to downtown Vancouver than Surrey.
Surrey
Last but not least, Surrey still made it on the list.
Real estate in Surrey is slightly less expensive than real estate in downtown Vancouver — so if you prefer to stay out of the hustle and bustle of the city, this might be a better option for you.