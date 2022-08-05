NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Oceanfront Home For Sale In BC Costs So Much Less Than The Average Vancouver Condo

Who wants a condo when you could get three of these?

Vancouver Staff Writer
LandQuest

This oceanfront home on an island in B.C. is actually less than a quarter of the price of the average Vancouver condo.

Ditch the city life and purchase a little fixer-upper on a tiny island in B.C. instead.

The oceanfront home is located in Hunts Inlet on Porcher Island and is for sale for only $189,000 — much less than the cost of a condo in Vancouver, which averages around $755,000.

Imagine fixing up this little home as your dream lot with the ocean right in your front yard. You might even get the chance to see humpback whales passing by on some days!

Oceanfront home.Oceanfront home.LandQuest

The home comes with 6.26 acres of land, so you could even have space to start up your own vegetable garden if you wanted to.

Plus, if you're into fishing, you can pretty much do it right from your backyard on a daily basis. This home is basically a fisherman’s dream come true.

Oceanfront home.Oceanfront home.LandQuest

It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a basement and some large windows to gaze at some enchanting ocean views. There is also a workshop and powerhouse tucked away in the backyard, alongside lush forest greenery.

Although it does not look like a home that you might find in a magazine, for the price and the work that could be put into it, you could probably flip it into the home of your dreams.

Oceanfront home.Oceanfront home.LandQuest

The island is only accessible by float plane or boat and is a 20-kilometre boat ride from Port Edward. So, if you have a boat or float plane already, it might just make your life a little bit easier.

Oceanfront Home

Price: $189,000

Address: Hunts Inlet, Porcher Island

Listing

