This Home For Sale In BC Is On A 'Crystal-Clear' Lake & You Can Swim From Your Backyard

Lake views > city views!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Lakefront log home. Right: Lake views.

LandQuest

There is a stunning home for sale in B.C. that is right on a crystal clear lake, so you can jump out into the water from your backyard.

This lakefront property is located on Sheridan Lake in B.C. and it's a dream piece of land to own.

The entire listing comes with five acres of land, a luxury log-style home, a shop, a cabin for guests, a couple of storage sheds — and above all, mesmerizing lake views.

\u200bLakefront log home.Lakefront log home.LandQuest

Just imagine yourself lounging in this gazebo, sipping on your morning coffee and taking in those calming views.

Lake views.Lake views.LandQuest

Although the home is located outside of B.C., the price tag on it is still quite high.

This lakefront property is for sale at a hefty $1.1 million.

The entire log-style home has wood from the outside into the interiors. Even the kitchen is entirely made up of beautiful wooden cabinets.

Kitchen.Kitchen.LandQuest

There is also a wooden bar that is perfect for hosting friends and mixing up some boozy cocktails.

A bar.A bar.LandQuest

Plus, if you enjoy fishing, you'll be glad to hear that "schools of trout can be viewed in this crystal-clear spring-fed lake right from the dock," the listing said.

Lake views.Lake views.LandQuest

This home is basically like a vacation in itself. The options to go boating frequently or take a dip on the regular are endless — and it could actually become your day-to-day lifestyle.

Magnificent Lakeside Log Home

Lake views.

Lake views.

LandQuest

Price: $1.1 million

Address: Sheridan Lake, BC

Listing

