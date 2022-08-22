This Home For Sale In BC Is On A 'Crystal-Clear' Lake & You Can Swim From Your Backyard
Lake views > city views!
There is a stunning home for sale in B.C. that is right on a crystal clear lake, so you can jump out into the water from your backyard.
This lakefront property is located on Sheridan Lake in B.C. and it's a dream piece of land to own.
The entire listing comes with five acres of land, a luxury log-style home, a shop, a cabin for guests, a couple of storage sheds — and above all, mesmerizing lake views.
Lakefront log home.LandQuest
Just imagine yourself lounging in this gazebo, sipping on your morning coffee and taking in those calming views.
Lake views.LandQuest
Although the home is located outside of B.C., the price tag on it is still quite high.
This lakefront property is for sale at a hefty $1.1 million.
The entire log-style home has wood from the outside into the interiors. Even the kitchen is entirely made up of beautiful wooden cabinets.
Kitchen.LandQuest
There is also a wooden bar that is perfect for hosting friends and mixing up some boozy cocktails.
A bar.LandQuest
Plus, if you enjoy fishing, you'll be glad to hear that "schools of trout can be viewed in this crystal-clear spring-fed lake right from the dock," the listing said.
Lake views.LandQuest
This home is basically like a vacation in itself. The options to go boating frequently or take a dip on the regular are endless — and it could actually become your day-to-day lifestyle.
Magnificent Lakeside Log Home
Lake views.
Price: $1.1 million
Address: Sheridan Lake, BC