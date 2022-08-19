NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Oceanfront Home For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Vancouver

You can get so much more for so much less!

Oceanfront home views.

This oceanfront home for sale in B.C. has stunning views and is surprisingly cheaper than the average condo in Vancouver.

The home is located in Haida Gwaii, B.C. and is for sale for $599,00 — which is so much less than the price of a condo in Vancouver, which averages at $755,000.

It might just be time to ditch the hustle and bustle of city life and move up to northern B.C. instead.

The two-story home comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and of course, a sundeck with some stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

Plus, if you love to fish, this would be a dream home opportunity because the fishing in the Haida Gwaii area is outstanding.

The property also comes with a bunch of fruit trees so if making fresh homemade fruit pies is also your thing, you'll be in luck.

Unfortunately, the kitchen is a bit small and outdated but if that doesn’t bother you at all, then this place might be a great fit.

Otherwise, with the extra money, you'd be saving from avoiding buying real estate in Vancouver, you could build the kitchen of your dreams.

There are a few ways to get to Haida Gwaii from the mainland. You can either take a plane with Pacific Coastal or a BC Ferries route.

Although, if you happen to have your own plane or boat, that could make things a whole lot easier.

Oceanfront Home

Oceanfront home.

Price: $599,000

Address: Queen Charlotte City, BC

Listing

