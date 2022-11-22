A 'Mountain Retreat' Is For Sale In BC & It's Way Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Vancouver
Is this for real?! ⛰️
There is an entire mountain retreat for sale in B.C. and believe it or not, it's actually somewhat affordable.
The property is nestled in the mountainside of Bella Coola, B.C. and it is for sale at $290,000, which is much, much cheaper than condo prices in Vancouver.
According to WOWA, the average condo price in Metro Vancouver is sitting at $727,000, which is more than double the cost of this secluded mountain property.
If you can handle being away from the busy city life, this quiet home surrounded by nature would be a steal of a deal.
Mountain retreat.LandQuest
It comes with 9.62 acres, a two-storey home and a large storage building. The inside of the home is not completely finished, so you would be able to put your own spin on the design of it.
Mountain retreat.LandQuest
The home has a large living room, kitchen space and one three-piece bathroom. The kitchen is a bit outdated but with the money saved from avoiding purchasing a condo in Vancouver, you could have a little extra cash to revamp it however you please.
Mountain retreat.LandQuest
Plus, if you're looking to add another building to the property, there is enough room to add a second home, cabin, yurt or dome, according to the listing.
Mountain retreat.LandQuest
This property would be such an amazing place to settle down and escape the hustle and bustle of city life in Vancouver.