canadian housing market

A 'Mountain Retreat' Is For Sale In BC & It's Way Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Vancouver

Is this for real?! ⛰️

Vancouver Staff Writer
There is an entire mountain retreat for sale in B.C. and believe it or not, it's actually somewhat affordable.

The property is nestled in the mountainside of Bella Coola, B.C. and it is for sale at $290,000, which is much, much cheaper than condo prices in Vancouver.

According to WOWA, the average condo price in Metro Vancouver is sitting at $727,000, which is more than double the cost of this secluded mountain property.

If you can handle being away from the busy city life, this quiet home surrounded by nature would be a steal of a deal.

It comes with 9.62 acres, a two-storey home and a large storage building. The inside of the home is not completely finished, so you would be able to put your own spin on the design of it.

The home has a large living room, kitchen space and one three-piece bathroom. The kitchen is a bit outdated but with the money saved from avoiding purchasing a condo in Vancouver, you could have a little extra cash to revamp it however you please.

Plus, if you're looking to add another building to the property, there is enough room to add a second home, cabin, yurt or dome, according to the listing.

This property would be such an amazing place to settle down and escape the hustle and bustle of city life in Vancouver.

Mountain Retreat

Price: $260,000

Address: Bella Coola, BC

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
