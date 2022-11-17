This Huge Farm For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Townhouse In Metro Vancouver
It's time to move! 🚜
This giant farm for sale in B.C. comes with an adorable home and a whole bunch of picturesque land.
The property is located in Fort Fraser, B.C. and is selling for $949,000, which is a whole lot cheaper than some real estate in the lower mainland.
The benchmark price for a townhouse in Metro Vancouver is currently $1.04 million, according to WOWA. Basically, this farm property seems like a steal of a deal when comparing it to what you can get in Vancouver.
Country home.LandQuest
The farm comes with a charming home, a massive greenhouse, gardens, fruit trees, a barn, a workshop and pastures, including a whopping 343 acres of land.
Country home.LandQuest
The actual home itself has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living area and a massive sundeck that overlooks all the surrounding farm fields.
It would be the perfect place to relax, unwind, sip on a cocktail and take in some stunning views.
Country home.LandQuest
Plus, the home has a pretty large kitchen that doesn't look too shabby.
Modern appliances like the oven have already been put in, so you won't have to worry about that after purchasing the property.
Country home.LandQuest
The spacious greenhouse on the lot will allow you to work on your green thumb and grow your own plants year-round.
Country home.LandQuest
If you're ready to ditch city life and take up country living, this would be the perfect place to do so.