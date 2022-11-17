Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canadian housing market

This Huge Farm For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Townhouse In Metro Vancouver

It's time to move! 🚜

Vancouver Staff Writer
Country home.

Country home.

LandQuest

This giant farm for sale in B.C. comes with an adorable home and a whole bunch of picturesque land.

The property is located in Fort Fraser, B.C. and is selling for $949,000, which is a whole lot cheaper than some real estate in the lower mainland.

The benchmark price for a townhouse in Metro Vancouver is currently $1.04 million, according to WOWA. Basically, this farm property seems like a steal of a deal when comparing it to what you can get in Vancouver.

Country home.Country home.LandQuest

The farm comes with a charming home, a massive greenhouse, gardens, fruit trees, a barn, a workshop and pastures, including a whopping 343 acres of land.

Country home.Country home.LandQuest

The actual home itself has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living area and a massive sundeck that overlooks all the surrounding farm fields.

It would be the perfect place to relax, unwind, sip on a cocktail and take in some stunning views.

Country home.Country home.LandQuest

Plus, the home has a pretty large kitchen that doesn't look too shabby.

Modern appliances like the oven have already been put in, so you won't have to worry about that after purchasing the property.

Country home.Country home.LandQuest

The spacious greenhouse on the lot will allow you to work on your green thumb and grow your own plants year-round.

Country home.Country home.LandQuest

If you're ready to ditch city life and take up country living, this would be the perfect place to do so.

Country home

Country home.

Country home.

LandQuest

Price: $949,000

Address: Fort Fraser, B.C.

Listing

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...