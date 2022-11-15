This Massive Farm For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Metro Vancouver
Time to ditch city life! 🌾
There is an entire farm for sale in B.C. that comes with a whole bunch of land and a charming home.
The off-grid property is located in Quesnel, B.C. and it's selling for $625,000, which is a steal of a deal when comparing it to real estate in the lower mainland.
The benchmark price for a condo in Metro Vancouver is currently $727,000, according to WOWA.
Off-Grid Farm.LandQuest
This massive property comes with a sweet 412 acres, including 180 acres in hay and a three-bedroom home.
Off-Grid Farm.LandQuest
The actual home on the property looks a bit rustic and could maybe use some work, but it comes with a large wood-burning fireplace to stay warm and cozy all winter long.
Quesnel, B.C. is located in the Northern part of the province, so you can expect to experience some chilly winter months while living there — and the fireplace could definitely come in handy.
Off-Grid Farm.LandQuest
It also comes with a deck that has stunning views of the farm fields below and it would be a great spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee.
Off-Grid Farm.LandQuest
The farm is surrounded by B.C.'s great outdoors and it's not unusual to see moose, black bears, deer or even grizzlies, according to the listing.
Off-Grid Farm.LandQuest
If you're ready to ditch city life and always dream of owning your very own farm, this property would be the perfect place to do so.