This Cozy Home For Sale In BC Has Lake Views & It's Much Cheaper Than A Condo In Vancouver
Dream home alert! 🚨
There is a seriously cute home for sale in B.C. that comes with sparkling lake views and a decent listing price.
The property is located on Nimpo Lake in B.C., and it's for sale for $348,000, which is way cheaper than the average condo price in Vancouver right now, which is sitting at $729,000, according to WOWA.
If you'd rather trade a shoebox of an apartment in downtown Vancouver for sprawling land and prime lake access in Northern B.C., this home might just catch your eye.
Lakefront home.LandQuest
The property comes with 1.05 acres, which includes a huge grassy backyard and tons of trees for privacy. It's "perfect for evening lakeside fires or lawn games with family and friends," according to the listing.
Lakefront home.LandQuest
The home itself has a massive kitchen and living room, one bedroom, one full bathroom and a loft area, which you could totally turn into whatever type of room you want.
Lakefront home.LandQuest
According to the listing, the kitchen and bathrooms have been newly renovated, so you wouldn't have to worry about upgrading those once purchasing the home.
Lakefront home.LandQuest
It also has a wood-burning fireplace which has such cozy vibes and will keep you warm throughout those colder winter months.
Lakefront home.LandQuest
Plus, if you love to fish, the lake right in the backyard is great for catching trout. You wouldn't have to go far to get yourself a seafood dinner while living here.
Lakefront home.LandQuest
The whole property just looks like an enchanting cabin getaway and if it's your thing, it could be your full-time home.