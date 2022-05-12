This TikTok Account Shows Off The Wildest & Most Expensive Homes In BC (VIDEOS)
Total Selling Sunset vibes!
This TikTok account shows off the luxury real estate that's selling in one of the most expensive housing markets in Canada — Vancouver, B.C.
If the houses for sale in the iconic show, Selling Sunset, seemed outrageous to you — wait until you see these TikTok videos.
The housing market in Vancouver is actually the third least affordable in the entire world, right behind Hong Kong and Sydney, according to the 2022 edition of Demographia International Housing Affordability.
The Oppenheim Group might want to start thinking about the kind of commission their realtors could be making right across the border.
The @vancouver_houses TikTok account is run by a luxury real estate agent named Max Hasman, and has gained over 500,800 followers for its out-of-this-world real estate content.
Any design and architecture nerds out there will be drooling over these places.
Most of the listings are in West Vancouver and are the oceanfront properties that dreams are made of.
Some of the houses look like they belong in The Great Gatsby.
Anyone who was impressed by the Hollywood Hills views in Selling Sunset will be mind blown by the B.C. scenery around these homes.
Nothing compares to the picturesque mountains and island views.
Almost all of these homes have wild luxury cars parked outside of them, just for a little extra flex — as if they needed it.
For the small price of $24,880,000, you could be spending your days by the pool here.
This account is basically the ultimate dream-home inspiration account — but prepare to cringe when you see the listing prices.