This Stunning House For Sale In Vancouver Comes With Its Own Aquarium & Koi Pond (PHOTOS)
This looks like it could be on Selling Sunsets!
There is a massive luxury home for sale in the Vancouver area and it has some wild amenities.
This modern home that comes with its own aquarium and koi pond is for sale for $29.9 million in the Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
It seriously looks like something plucked straight out of the reality TV series, Selling Sunsets.
Swimming pool in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
Real koi fish call this place their home amongst a magical backyard garden greenery setting.
Koi pond in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
You can even view fish swimming past, from a glass window right inside the home.
Aquarium in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
There are seven bedrooms and four half bathrooms in the home. If you have a large family or are just looking to have a lot of space, this oasis of a home might do the trick.
Swimming pool in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
It's a home that is pretty much built for fun with a pool table room, wine room and movie theatre room — there's just so much room for activities!
Pool table and wine room in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
Each room is sleek and modern with tons of space. Just imagine yourself sipping on a cocktail and relaxing in this massive living room.
Living room in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
There is also an infinity swimming pool with an outdoor fire pit and bar nearby — so it's pretty much the perfect pad to host a glamorous pool party.
Swimming pool in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
Even the kitchen has ultra-luxurious vibes.
Lucury kitchen in the home.Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
This is such a unique and dreamy modern home that would be just like living in a private paradise.
EXCEPTIONAL ARCHITECTURAL ESTATE RESIDENCE
Dining room in the home.
Angell Hasman & Associates Realty Ltd.
Price: $29,999,000
Address: 1233 Tecumseh Ave., Vancouver, BC