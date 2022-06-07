NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canadian housing market

This Massive Ranch Is For Sale In BC & Looks Like It Belongs In The South Of France

It's surrounded by lavender! 😍

Vancouver Staff Writer
French-inspired country home. Right: Porch area overlooking lavender flowers.

Sotheby's International Realty

This stunning ranch comes with more than 70 acres of land, including old-growth wilderness and rolling meadows of wildflowers, tucked away in the hills of Salt Spring Island in B.C.

With all its natural beauty and seclusion, it seriously looks just like something you'd find in the French countryside.

French-inspired country home on a hill.Sotheby's International Realty

The property is listed for a hefty price of $11.9 million, but when you see the photos, you'll understand why.

French-inspired country home.French-inspired country home.Sotheby's International Realty

The home is known as "Zauberberg Ranch," and comes with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and multiple horse facilities — including paddocks, stables, a pasture, and a barn.

Horses on the property.Horses on the property.Sotheby's International Realty

Plus, it also comes with a sauna, cabana and believe it or not — a helipad. So, whether you have horses or a helicopter this home has you covered.

Horses on the property.Horses on the property.Sotheby's International Realty

The French-inspired main home has tons of natural lighting with floor-to-ceiling windows around every corner.

Living area, piano and floor-to-ceiling windows.Living area, piano and floor-to-ceiling windows.Sotheby's International Realty

It also has a modern kitchen that comes with tons of room for any large families or people that like to host gatherings.

Kitchen in the home.Kitchen in the home.Sotheby's International Realty

The pagoda-inspired Finnish wood-stove sauna is handmade and would be the perfect way to keep cozy throughout the winter.

Inside view of the sauna.Inside view of the sauna.Sotheby's International Realty

Not to mention, the cabana has a great hammock area that would be such a great spot to relax and unwind with your favourite book.

Sauna and cabana.Sauna and cabana.Sotheby's International Realty

If you're into gardening, then you're in luck because this home comes with a great garden patch to grow plenty of vegetables.

Garden in the backyard of the home.Garden in the backyard of the home.Sotheby's International Realty

The whole home is surrounded by calming lavender and clover plants that you can gaze at right from your porch.

Back porch area and lavender surrounding the home.Back porch area and lavender surrounding the home.Sotheby's International Realty

This property is such a European dream and it's hard to believe it's all for sale right in Canada.

Zauberberg Ranch

The backyard area of the main home.\u200b

The backyard area of the main home.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $11,975,000

Address: 377 Seymour Heights., Salt Spring Island, BC

Listing

