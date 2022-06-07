This Massive Ranch Is For Sale In BC & Looks Like It Belongs In The South Of France
It's surrounded by lavender! 😍
This stunning ranch comes with more than 70 acres of land, including old-growth wilderness and rolling meadows of wildflowers, tucked away in the hills of Salt Spring Island in B.C.
With all its natural beauty and seclusion, it seriously looks just like something you'd find in the French countryside.
French-inspired country home on a hill.Sotheby's International Realty
The property is listed for a hefty price of $11.9 million, but when you see the photos, you'll understand why.
French-inspired country home.Sotheby's International Realty
The home is known as "Zauberberg Ranch," and comes with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and multiple horse facilities — including paddocks, stables, a pasture, and a barn.
Horses on the property.Sotheby's International Realty
Plus, it also comes with a sauna, cabana and believe it or not — a helipad. So, whether you have horses or a helicopter this home has you covered.
Horses on the property.Sotheby's International Realty
The French-inspired main home has tons of natural lighting with floor-to-ceiling windows around every corner.
Living area, piano and floor-to-ceiling windows.Sotheby's International Realty
It also has a modern kitchen that comes with tons of room for any large families or people that like to host gatherings.
Kitchen in the home.Sotheby's International Realty
The pagoda-inspired Finnish wood-stove sauna is handmade and would be the perfect way to keep cozy throughout the winter.
Inside view of the sauna.Sotheby's International Realty
Not to mention, the cabana has a great hammock area that would be such a great spot to relax and unwind with your favourite book.
Sauna and cabana.Sotheby's International Realty
If you're into gardening, then you're in luck because this home comes with a great garden patch to grow plenty of vegetables.
Garden in the backyard of the home.Sotheby's International Realty
The whole home is surrounded by calming lavender and clover plants that you can gaze at right from your porch.
Back porch area and lavender surrounding the home.Sotheby's International Realty
This property is such a European dream and it's hard to believe it's all for sale right in Canada.
Zauberberg Ranch
The backyard area of the main home.
Sotheby's International Realty
Price: $11,975,000
Address: 377 Seymour Heights., Salt Spring Island, BC