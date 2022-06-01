NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This 'Rainforest Home' For Sale In BC Is Nestled In The Trees & It's A 'West Coast Paradise'

​Main home on the property. Right: Living room inside the main home.

Sotheby's International Realty

This stunning home for sale is set back within the forest on Vancouver Island, located in a beautiful area near the Juan De Fuca Straight, in Sooke, B.C.

It's giving some serious rainforest vibes, but it is close to the Pacific Ocean — so you can enjoy all the best parts of B.C.

The property is listed for $1.68 million, and is called the "Secluded Rainforest Home."

Main home on the property.Main home on the property.Sotheby's International Realty

With the purchase of the property, you get a self-contained studio cottage and an impeccably designed home. It comes with magnificent natural lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Main home on the property.Main home on the property.Sotheby's International Realty

Plus, the property has multiple wood-burning fireplaces to keep cozy on any of the colder days. Not to mention, they just look so aesthetically pleasing.

Living room inside the main home.Living room inside the main home.Sotheby's International Realty

The main home has an open concept kitchen and living area that looks super spacious. It has a super earthy vibe throughout, with natural finishes.

Kitchen in the home.Kitchen in the home.Sotheby's International Realty

The whole property comes with 1.16 acres of land and you might just catch some wildlife grazing your backyard some days. There is so much yard space on the property that it would be the perfect spot to host any family gatherings on a nice summer day.

A deer wandering the backyard.A deer wandering the backyard.Sotheby's International Realty

This property is also super close to East Sooke Park so if you're into hikes, these will be super easy ones to get to. Plus, if you start missing the hustle and bustle of city life, this home is only a 50-minute drive from downtown Victoria, B.C.

"This is an amazing opportunity to acquire your own piece of west coast paradise on beautiful Vancouver Island," the listing said.

Secluded Rainforest Home

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: 1.68 million

Address: 1220 Starlight Grove, Sooke, BC

Listing

