This 'Rainforest Home' For Sale In BC Is Nestled In The Trees & It's A 'West Coast Paradise'
Dream home alert!
This stunning home for sale is set back within the forest on Vancouver Island, located in a beautiful area near the Juan De Fuca Straight, in Sooke, B.C.
It's giving some serious rainforest vibes, but it is close to the Pacific Ocean — so you can enjoy all the best parts of B.C.
The property is listed for $1.68 million, and is called the "Secluded Rainforest Home."
Main home on the property.Sotheby's International Realty
With the purchase of the property, you get a self-contained studio cottage and an impeccably designed home. It comes with magnificent natural lighting and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Main home on the property.Sotheby's International Realty
Plus, the property has multiple wood-burning fireplaces to keep cozy on any of the colder days. Not to mention, they just look so aesthetically pleasing.
Living room inside the main home.Sotheby's International Realty
The main home has an open concept kitchen and living area that looks super spacious. It has a super earthy vibe throughout, with natural finishes.
Kitchen in the home.Sotheby's International Realty
The whole property comes with 1.16 acres of land and you might just catch some wildlife grazing your backyard some days. There is so much yard space on the property that it would be the perfect spot to host any family gatherings on a nice summer day.
A deer wandering the backyard.Sotheby's International Realty
This property is also super close to East Sooke Park so if you're into hikes, these will be super easy ones to get to. Plus, if you start missing the hustle and bustle of city life, this home is only a 50-minute drive from downtown Victoria, B.C.
"This is an amazing opportunity to acquire your own piece of west coast paradise on beautiful Vancouver Island," the listing said.
Secluded Rainforest Home
Sotheby's International Realty
Price: 1.68 million
Address: 1220 Starlight Grove, Sooke, BC