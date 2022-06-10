This House For Sale In BC Comes With Pacific Ocean Views & Multiple Orca Statues
Because one orca just isn't enough.
If you're a big orca fan, it might be time to make a move and buy this house. The oceanfront house for sale is in Sooke, B.C. and actually has multiple orca statues on the property.
Surrounded by nature, this big blue home is seriously unique. It has three orcas hanging around the front entryway. It is super random but could be perfect for someone out there.
Orca statue at the front of the home.Sotheby's International Realty
The front door has a couple more too, that are kind of hidden.
Front entryway to the home.Sotheby's International Realty
The property is listed at 1.79 million, and it also comes with some gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean. Who knows, maybe you could even see some real orcas from this home.
Patio views from the home.Sotheby's International Realty
The house also comes with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and an elevated deck for some prime ocean views.
Front views of the blue home.Sotheby's International Realty
The massive bright red kitchen with an island is large and would be able to host any big family gathering.
Red kitchen in the home.Sotheby's International Realty
The living room has a fireplace right in the middle of it, to keep cozy on any of those chiller nights. Plus, the mantel surrounding it is super unique.
Dining room and living room in the home.Sotheby's International Realty
There is also a great little fire pit area out the front which would be perfect for roasting s'mores in the evenings.
Outdoor fire pit and seating area.Sotheby's International Realty
This home really is like no other, so anyone who loves a good orcas statue should jump on it.
Custom Built Executive Home
Front driveway to the home.
Sotheby's International Realty
Price: $1,799,000
Address: 7405 Thornton Heights, Sooke, BC