This Stunning Oceanfront Home Is For Sale In BC & It Comes With A Little Cottage
It's time to live out your Little Mermaid dreams!
This unique home is tucked away in a cove, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean on Vancouver Island in North Saanich, B.C.
Surrounded by nature, the home comes with its very own cove just steps away and it seriously looks like a mermaid hangout spot.
Grab your buckets and get to sea shell hunting, right in your very own backyard.
Ocean front home and cove.Sotheby's International Realty
The property is listed at $3.9 million, and it comes with a spacious main home, a cottage for guests and a massive dock.
Oceanfront home and dock.Sotheby's International Realty
Plus, if you like to fish or have a boat, you could enjoy all of right from your own home.
Oceanfront home and dock.Sotheby's International Realty
The main home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and amazing ocean views.
Ocean views from the dining room.Sotheby's International Realty
Even the kitchen is the perfect place to gaze out onto the water, and you can do it while washing dishes.
Ocean views from the kitchen.Sotheby's International Realty
Plus, there is a cozy covered patio overlooking the ocean, that would be perfect for happy hour cocktails.
Ocean views from the patio.Sotheby's International Realty
The guest cottage even has one bedroom, one bathroom and a full kitchen, so if you have tons of friends and family that might want to stay awhile — this would be such a great spot for them.
Guest cottage.Sotheby's International Realty
This entire property would be a dream come true to live right alongside the ocean and see some mesmerizing views every day.
Canoe Cove Waterfront Home
Living room, kitchen and ocean views.
Sotheby's International Realty
Price: $3,950,000
Address: 2290 Kedge Anchor Rd., North Saanich, BC