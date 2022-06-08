NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

bc real estate

This Stunning Oceanfront Home Is For Sale In BC & It Comes With A Little Cottage

It's time to live out your Little Mermaid dreams!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Ocean front home and cove. Right: Oceanfront views from the living room.​

Ocean front home and cove. Right: Oceanfront views from the living room.

Sotheby's International Realty

This unique home is tucked away in a cove, with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean on Vancouver Island in North Saanich, B.C.

Surrounded by nature, the home comes with its very own cove just steps away and it seriously looks like a mermaid hangout spot.

Grab your buckets and get to sea shell hunting, right in your very own backyard.

Ocean front home and cove.Ocean front home and cove.Sotheby's International Realty

The property is listed at $3.9 million, and it comes with a spacious main home, a cottage for guests and a massive dock.

Oceanfront home and dock.Oceanfront home and dock.Sotheby's International Realty

Plus, if you like to fish or have a boat, you could enjoy all of right from your own home.

Oceanfront home and dock.Oceanfront home and dock.Sotheby's International Realty

The main home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and amazing ocean views.

Ocean views from the dining room.Ocean views from the dining room.Sotheby's International Realty

Even the kitchen is the perfect place to gaze out onto the water, and you can do it while washing dishes.

Ocean views from the kitchen.Ocean views from the kitchen.Sotheby's International Realty

Plus, there is a cozy covered patio overlooking the ocean, that would be perfect for happy hour cocktails.

Ocean views from the patio.Ocean views from the patio.Sotheby's International Realty

The guest cottage even has one bedroom, one bathroom and a full kitchen, so if you have tons of friends and family that might want to stay awhile — this would be such a great spot for them.

Guest cottage.Guest cottage.Sotheby's International Realty

This entire property would be a dream come true to live right alongside the ocean and see some mesmerizing views every day.

Canoe Cove Waterfront Home

\u200bLiving room, kitchen and ocean views.

Living room, kitchen and ocean views.

Sotheby's International Realty

Price: $3,950,000

Address: 2290 Kedge Anchor Rd., North Saanich, BC

Listing

