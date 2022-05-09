This Resort In BC Has Stunning Views & You Can Sit In A Hot Tub Overlooking The Ocean
It's in a super cute beach town!
If you're looking for a getaway with gorgeous ocean views, there's a stunning resort right on the beaches of Vancouver Island in B.C.
Pacific Sands Beach Resort is a hotel located right on the beach in the iconic surf town of Tofino — and makes the perfect get-away retreat.
This resort gives off major West Coast vibes with the waves of the Pacific Ocean crashing right outside.
Just imagine enjoying breakfast in one of these hotel rooms and taking in all the picturesque views.
For anyone already living in B.C., this will also be a super quick and easy weekend road trip, since Tofino is just a five-hour drive from Vancouver.
You will need to take a BC Ferries route to get to Vancouver Island from Vancouver, but they have many sailing from Horseshoe Bay and Swartz Bay terminals.
Plus, visiting Tofino is so worth the journey.
The sunset views from this resort look absolutely unforgettable. Not to mention, so many of the rooms actually have hot tubs in them which is extra luxurious.
The rooms even come with floor-to-ceiling windows which will make it feel like you are really connected with nature throughout the entire stay.
Not only does the hotel have beautiful ocean views, but the forest surrounding the hotel is also super stunning.
Plus, they are also dog-friendly if you're looking to bring your pup along on the vacation too! Who said luxury vacations are just for humans?
Basically, this resort should be added to everyone's bucket list for amazing hotels to stay at — especially for the summer.
Pacific Sands Beach Resort
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1421 Pacific Rim Hwy., Tofino, BC
Why You Need To Go: This resort provides some amazing views and even some of the rooms are equipped with hot tubs overlooking the ocean to have the most romantic experience ever.