bc real estate

This Oceanfront 'Retreat' In BC Is For Sale & It's On A Remote Island In The Pacific Ocean

There's three homes on the property!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A-frame home on the lot. Right: Ocean views from the lot.

LandQuest

There is a waterfront property for sale in B.C. that's located right on the ocean, and it could be all yours.

The lot is located on a remote island called Denny Island and to get to it, you will need to hop on one of the BC Ferries routes.

The whole property comes with 1.65 acres of land and three super unique homes. The listing said that an A-frame home, a small cottage and a lodge are all located on the property.

So, if you're looking to split the property with a few friends, there is a house to accommodate everyone!

It seriously looks like a great spot to connect with nature and escape city life, whether it be your full-time home or a vacation place.

Ocean views from the lot.Ocean views from the lot.LandQuest

Here, you could take in all the Pacific Ocean views and just relax.

Plus, it's all for sale at $449,000 which is kind of a steal when comparing it to the Vancouver housing market.

Ocean views from the lot.Ocean views from the lot.LandQuest

If you love fishing you could literally fish all day long if you lived here.

The purchase comes with a dock and a boat launch — so if you've already got the perfect fishing boat, this place is ready for it.

Three homes on the lot.Three homes on the lot.LandQuest

Each home is extremely spacious and one even comes with an open loft that you could turn into a unique extra bedroom.

A-frame home loft.A-frame home loft.LandQuest

The homes have wood-burning fireplaces so you can stay cozy on any of those colder nights.

Inside of a home on the lot featuring a fireplace and couch.Inside of a home on the lot featuring a fireplace and couch.LandQuest

This property has the potential to allow you to be self-sufficient whether it be fishing, hunting or gardening — you could basically do it all here.

Ocean views and houses on the lot.Ocean views and houses on the lot.LandQuest

If you've been thinking of ditching the city of Vancouver for a more relaxing lifestyle — this would be the ultimate place to do it.

Alternatively, you could even turn it all into a unique ocean-front Airbnb retreat as a great investment opportunity.

Oceanfront Home or Retreat

Two houses on the lot.

LandQuest

Price: $449,000

Location: Whiskey Slough Denny Island, Shearwater Road

Listing

