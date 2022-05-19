This Oceanfront House For Sale In BC Is Under $800K & Is Like A Treehouse Retreat
It's on a tiny island!
This home for sale in B.C. has incredible views of the Pacific Ocean and actually is not that pricey.
The property is located on a tiny island called Passage Island, and it's listed for $768,000 — which is actually a pretty decent price in the B.C. housing market.
According to WOWA, the benchmark price for a house in Vancouver is a hefty $1,374,500.
If that seems wild to you, it might be time to catch a boat to Passage Island and settle down there for good. To get to Passage Island, you will need to take a short boat ride, from Fisherman's Cove in West Vancouver.
Waterfront home for sale. Team 3000 Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX
The home gives off major treehouse vibes — perched up on top of a hill, and nestled within the forest.
Waterfront home for sale. Team 3000 Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX
This waterfront house comes with one bedroom and one bathroom. Although the home is on the smaller side, it has a mighty bathtub to relax and unwind in.
Bathtub in the home.Team 3000 Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX
Plus, the home is open and airy with tons of glass windows so you can gaze at the ocean from multiple points of the home.
There is also a cozy wood-burning fireplace located in the main living area to keep you warm on those colder nights.
Living room in the home.Team 3000 Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX
The kitchen is quaint with some big windows that you can enjoy the nature from.
Kitchen in the home.Team 3000 Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX
With this property, you could literally walk to the ocean from your doorstep — and it'll feel like you're on vacation year-round.
Ocean views from the home.Team 3000 Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX
If you're sick of city life and need a change-up all while still having easy access to the city of Vancouver, this tiny island home might be there answer.
Lot 28 Passage Island
Living room of the home.
Team 3000 Realty Ltd. | RE/MAX
Price: $768,000
Address: Lot 28 Passage Island, West Vancouver, BC