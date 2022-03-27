6 Tiny Islands That BC Ferries Can Take You To For The Perfect Mini-Vacation
Grab your bestie and set sail!
Taking BC Ferries is one of the most beautiful ways to travel, and they have routes going to stunning little islands all over the province that are perfect for a vacation close to home.
You can sail over to one of the many islands for a day trip, weekend getaway, or staycation if you live in B.C.
If you're visiting from somewhere else, taking the BC Ferries is a must-do activity while you're exploring the province.
Out on the open ocean, you get to see views of the mountains, and maybe even spot a few whales along the way.
There are ferry routes going from all over the coast of the province, but many of them conveniently take off from Vancouver.
These island visits will make you feel like you're in a totally different world, far away from the city.
It's time to book your next adventure in B.C. and visit one of these beautiful islands.
Bowen Island
The ferry has daily trips from Vancouver to this stunning island, so it's easy to get to. There are also other ferry routes available depending on where you're coming from, and it is definitely worth checking out.
This island is perfect to visit if you love adventure. You can spend your vacation sea kayaking, whale watching, and hiking.
Haida Gwaii
BC Ferries actually offers tour packages to visit this amazing island — which can include your ferry ride, stay and even a kayak expedition.
You have to leave from Prince Rupert to get there, and it's a long eight-hour journey to get to the island.
This incredible place is remote but is full of lush nature, fun adventures, and breathtaking scenery. If you're up for an adventure, this is the place to go.
Saturna Island
This island is close to Victoria, B.C. and is a West Coast dream. You can start your day at a local pub, and then walk around enjoying the stunning ocean views.
BC Ferries will take you right to the island, and you can even spend the night in Victoria after a day there.
Mayne Island
Embrace the island life and paddleboard around this little island paradise.
The community website said that this spot is "much drier" than Vancouver, so you can actually enjoy some sun for a change.
Salt Spring Island
Take the ferry from Vancouver to this dreamy island, and you'll be entertained the entire time. The town has tons of shops to visit and tasty restaurants — plus there is no shortage of hiking trails.
Also, the sunsets look totally surreal here.
Bella Bella on Campbell Island
There aren't daily routes to Bella Bella, so you'll definitely have to plan your trip in advance. It's worth it though because this is a beautiful Heiltsuk First Nation community to visit.
If you're leaving from Vancouver, you have to drive to Port Hardy or Prince Rupert to catch the ferry.
You can enjoy the small community here, and the thriving wildlife all around.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.