6 Hidden Gems To See On Vancouver Island & BC Ferries Can Get You There
Add these to your bucket list! ✔️
If you've been thinking about getting a head start on some future travel plans, these hidden gems on Vancouver Island should definitely be added to your itinerary.
Not only is Vancouver Island just a quick BC Ferries ride away from the lower mainland, but there is also so much to see and do while staying there.
Whether you plan out a whole week's vacation or are just there for one day, hopefully, you'll get to check out at least one of these breathtaking locations, at some point.
Canada's Gnarliest Tree
Price: Free
Address: Lower Avatar Grove, 1Y0, Gordon River Rd., Honeymoon Bay, BC
Why You Need To Go: Canada's gnarliest tree can be found hidden within Avatar Grove on Vancouver Island. To get to this magical site, it will take about 32 minutes and it is a 1.61-kilometre loop trail, according to the AllTrails.
This unique tree was identified as the gnarliest in Canada due to "the enormous size and crazy shape of its burl," according to the Ancient Forest Alliance.
Hole in the Wall
Address: Hole In The Wall, Port Alberni, BC
Why You Need To Go: An easy 1.3-kilometre trail will get you to this stunning "Hole in the Wall" in Port Alberni, on Vancouver Island, according to AllTrails.
If you've been searching for a picturesque scene to update your Instagram feed, this is it.
Horne Lake Caves
Price: $54 - $199 per person
Address: 3905 Horne Lake Caves Rd., Qualicum Beach, BC
Why You Need To Go: Canada's longest, and only, cave slide is actually on Vancouver Island and it looks like a seriously surreal experience.
The slide was built by the Canadian Cave Conservancy during a restoration plan in 2014, the park director of Horne Lake Caves, Myles Fullmer, told Narcity.
Mystic Beach
Price: Free
Address: Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, Vancouver Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem beach location comes with some seriously magical views. A moderate 2.1-kilometre out-and-back trail will lead you to this whimsical waterfall on Mystic Beach, according to AllTrails.
Canada's Largest Tree
Price: Free
Address: Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, Vancouver Island, BC
Why You Need To Go: Canada's largest tree, the Cheewhat Giant, can be found in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island.
The Cheewhat Giant is also the second largest tree in the entire world, according to AllTrails.
Englishman River Falls
Price: Free
Address: 2245 Errington Rd., Errington, BC
Why You Need To Go: Two stunning waterfalls can be found in Englishman River Falls Provincial Park on Vancouver Island.
Whether it be a chilly winter day or a bright spring morning, these falls are something you'll want to go searching for, no matter the season.