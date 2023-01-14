Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
bc ferries

6 Hidden Gems To See On Vancouver Island & BC Ferries Can Get You There

Add these to your bucket list! ✔️

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Mystic Beach. Horne Lake Caves.

Mystic Beach. Horne Lake Caves.

@themoonraker13 | Instagram, @lifeofbrianwong | Instagram

If you've been thinking about getting a head start on some future travel plans, these hidden gems on Vancouver Island should definitely be added to your itinerary.

Not only is Vancouver Island just a quick BC Ferries ride away from the lower mainland, but there is also so much to see and do while staying there.

Whether you plan out a whole week's vacation or are just there for one day, hopefully, you'll get to check out at least one of these breathtaking locations, at some point.

Canada's Gnarliest Tree

Price: Free

Address: Lower Avatar Grove, 1Y0, Gordon River Rd., Honeymoon Bay, BC

Why You Need To Go: Canada's gnarliest tree can be found hidden within Avatar Grove on Vancouver Island. To get to this magical site, it will take about 32 minutes and it is a 1.61-kilometre loop trail, according to the AllTrails.

This unique tree was identified as the gnarliest in Canada due to "the enormous size and crazy shape of its burl," according to the Ancient Forest Alliance.

Website

Hole in the Wall

Address: Hole In The Wall, Port Alberni, BC

Why You Need To Go: An easy 1.3-kilometre trail will get you to this stunning "Hole in the Wall" in Port Alberni, on Vancouver Island, according to AllTrails.

If you've been searching for a picturesque scene to update your Instagram feed, this is it.

Website

Horne Lake Caves

Price: $54 - $199 per person

Address: 3905 Horne Lake Caves Rd., Qualicum Beach, BC

Why You Need To Go: Canada's longest, and only, cave slide is actually on Vancouver Island and it looks like a seriously surreal experience.

The slide was built by the Canadian Cave Conservancy during a restoration plan in 2014, the park director of Horne Lake Caves, Myles Fullmer, told Narcity.

Website

Mystic Beach

Price: Free

Address: Juan de Fuca Provincial Park, Vancouver Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hidden gem beach location comes with some seriously magical views. A moderate 2.1-kilometre out-and-back trail will lead you to this whimsical waterfall on Mystic Beach, according to AllTrails.

Website

Canada's Largest Tree

Price: Free

Address: Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, Vancouver Island, BC

Why You Need To Go: Canada's largest tree, the Cheewhat Giant, can be found in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve on Vancouver Island.

The Cheewhat Giant is also the second largest tree in the entire world, according to AllTrails.

Website

Englishman River Falls

Price: Free

Address: 2245 Errington Rd., Errington, BC

Why You Need To Go: Two stunning waterfalls can be found in Englishman River Falls Provincial Park on Vancouver Island.

Whether it be a chilly winter day or a bright spring morning, these falls are something you'll want to go searching for, no matter the season.

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...