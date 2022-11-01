Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

These 5 Adorable Small Towns On Vancouver Island Are ​Just A BC Ferries Ride Away

Vancouver Staff Writer
Growing up in Vancouver, I've been lucky enough to visit some of the most stunning small towns on Vancouver Island and none of them fall short when it comes to fun activities.

It's quite easy to get to Vancouver Island from Vancouver — it's only a one-hour and 40-minute BC Ferries ride from Vancouver's Horseshoe Bay terminal to Nanaimo's Departure Bay terminal.

Whether it be storm watching in Tofino or pumpkin picking in Ladysmith, I love going to the island for a weekend get-away this time of year.

So, if you're looking to plan a trip any time soon, hopefully, this will spark some inspiration!

Tofino

Tofino is a small beachside surf town in B.C. which is also incredible for storm watching too.

One of my favourite hotels to stay at while I'm there is the Wickaninnish Inn because of its prime ocean views.

Plus, I can't turn down The Pointe Restaurant in the hotel. It has spectacular water views where you can watch the massive waves crash over some rocks while enjoying a meal.

Comox

Comox is a hidden gem on Vancouver Island. The town has sport fishing tours, parks and bistros to visit all while you're there.

If you love a cold drink, Land & Sea Brewing Company Ltd. is a great place to sip on some incredibly unique craft beer. Check out the brewery's Ocean Dip Sour Candy Ale for a sweet emerald green surprise. It's delicious!

Sidney

Sidney is a cute small town that is full of little shops and restaurants. You can spend all day strolling around and exploring.

The Surly Mermaid is one of my favourite restaurants to grab a casual meal and they serve some seriously tasty caesars too.

Lake Cowichan

This lakeside town has a lot more going on than just the lake.

There are tons of farmer's markets, apple orchards and restaurants to explore while visiting. I suggest hitting up The Farm Table Inn for some tasty eats and you might even happen to run into some cute farm animals along the way too.

Ladysmith

Ladysmith is a seaside town where you can find a bunch of cute shops, boutiques, bookstores, farms and restaurants. Yellow Point Farms is a great place to visit if you happen to stop by during the fall season.

They have a small petting zoo as well as, a ton of pumpkins to pick and choose from. It costs $8 per person to get into the farm, which makes it pretty budget friendly too.

