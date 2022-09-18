9 Charming Small Towns Around BC That Will Give You All The Autumn Feels
It's time to plan a road trip! 🍂
B.C. is home to so many breathtaking small towns and most become even more beautiful during the fall season.
These quaint places are filled with colourful hikes, farmers' markets, pumpkin patches, cozy wineries, apple orchards and everything in between.
It's time to start planning a fall vacation to visit these small towns in B.C. and get a glimpse of their seasonal charm for yourself.
Sidney
This charming small town on Vancouver Island goes all out for the autumn season. You can expect to see more than a few spooky Jack-O-Lanterns set up closer to Halloween.
If you're feeling a crisp fall time drink, the Sea Cider Farm & Ciderhouse is a spot you'll want to visit.
They grow organic apples to make their delicious ciders and it's basically a way to get a taste of fall right in a glass. You can choose from different cider flight options that range from $8 to $15.50 each.
Golden
Golden, B.C. turns into an array of gorgeous yellow and gold colours in the fall. There are so many different hikes to try out when larch season rolls around.
The 13-kilometre Purcell Mountain hike is definitely one to try if you want to get a glimpse of these beautiful autumn colours.
Plus, if you're looking to hit up a few different hikes, Golden is also close to many national parks including Banff, Glacier, Jasper, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Yoho, according to the town's website.
Lake Cowichan
Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island is a gorgeous place to visit in the fall.
This place has farmers' markets, apple orchards and eateries to explore when the autumn season rolls around, according to the town's website.
The Farm Table Inn is a great place to grab a bite to eat and run into some adorable farm animals too.
Ladysmith
Ladysmith is a small town nestled right along the seaside of Vancouver Island and is a great place to visit in the fall. You can find a ton of cute shops, boutiques, bookstores, farms and eateries while exploring this place.
There is a quaint farm called Yellow Point Farms that has a super cute petting zoo and colourful pumpkins for purchase. Plus, it's only $8 per person to check it out!
Armstrong
This small town is located in the North Okanagan area of B.C. Armstrong has many different farms to explore including a place called "The Pumpkin Patch" where you can wander fields of pumpkins and capture some super Insta-worthy fall photos all day long.
The patch is open throughout the entire month of October and they also have "decorative corn, corn stocks, squash and gourds" that you can buy, according to the website.
Gibsons
The town of Gibsons is another great spot to visit on Vancouver Island. The small place packs a ton of charm and includes some cozy breweries like Persephone Brewing Company that a right on a real farm.
You can pretend to have your own Oktoberfest celebration with one of their pretzel options.
Comox
If you love pumpkin patches in the fall, Comox, B.C. is the place to be. There is a pumpkin festival called the Coastal Black Pumpkin Fest happening at Coastal Black Estate Winery in the small town.
The festival has live music, coffee, corn mazes and of course, tons of pumpkins to pick and choose from.
This year the festival will be running from September 23 until October 31.
Whistler
Whistler is an amazing town to visit in the fall season because of how beautiful all the trees look when they change colour.
They also have a fun annual Cornucopia fall festival where you can taste-test a ton of different seasonal foods and drinks. The event will be running from November 4 to 6, 10 to 20 and 25 to 27.
Oliver
Oliver is actually the wine capital of Canada! It's the perfect place to sip on a glass of vino and take in some breathtaking fall views.
There are so many quaint wineries on farms that you can explore in the area including, Covert Farms Family Estate. They have a hands-on harvest tour option where an adorable cherry-red truck will take you through all their vineyards.