7 Adorable Small Towns In BC That Make For The Perfect Fall Road Trip
Time to hit the road!
Whether you like it or not, fall is upon us! It's time to explore the fall colours, and there's no better way to do it then hitting the road and visiting all of the small towns in B.C.
You can drive along the legendary sea-to-sky highway and take in the classic B.C. scenery as the leaves turn yellow, or head to the Interior of the province.
There's some cool stops wherever you're going, from Canada's only desert to an actual ghost town. Grab some friends, pile in the car, and get exploring!
Whistler
Many people travel up to Whistler for ski season, but it's a great place to explore in the fall too. The town turns into a magical scene when all the trees change colours.
There is even a fun local Cornucopia fall festival running on November 4 to 6, 10, 20 and 25 to 27.
Osoyoos
The small town of Osoyoos, B.C. is actually Canada's only official desert and it's a lovely place to visit in the fall. You can watch the leave change colours as you sip on a glass of merlot from some of the town's local wineries.
Golden
Golden is an amazing town to travel to for larch season. There are so many different hikes around the area to watch the trees change into yellow and gold colours.
Armstrong
Armstrong is located in the North Okanagan area of B.C. While you're there check out some of the adorable farms, pick out a pumpkin to carve for Halloween and immerse yourself into the fall season.
Squamish
If you are planning a road trip to Whistler, stop in the town of Squamish along the way. Squamish is a great place to explore adorable local shops and restaurants that serve up seasonal dishes.
Tofino
Tofino is an adorable surf town in B.C. that was also named one of the best places to visit this year. The fall is a great time to find a cozy cabin and do some storm-watching.
Watching the giant waves crash over Tofino's stunning sandy beaches would truly be a sight to see.
Sandon
This unique small town is a great place to road trip closer to Halloween. It's literally a ghost town with tons of abandoned buses and buildings that have been there since it was a mining town in the 1920s.