This BC small town nestled on a scenic coastline is one of Canada's best fall destinations
You'll never want to leave this island town. 🌲 🌊
Nestled within the tranquil beauty of Vancouver Island sits this little town, brimming with the kind of charm that's usually reserved for a Hallmark movie. Beyond the small-town streets, though, awaits incredible adventure — from trails that lead you into vibrant rainforest to long stretches of sandy beach waiting to be explored.
It all gets even more magical in the fall, when the crowds thin out, the weather is mild, and Mother Nature can be seen in full force.
While it's a quiet spot, Canadians have taken notice of Ucluelet, and Narcity readers named it among the "best towns in Canada to visit during the fall."
Ucluelet is nestled on the west coast of Vancouver Island, about 30 minutes away from the more popular town of Tofino. While Tofino may get most of the attention from tourists, Ucluelet is just as stunning but has a "hidden gem" feel to it still.
It's the epitome of a cozy little town, with walkable streets where you'll find local shops and restaurants, and views the whole time. The brewery here is a popular spot, where you can enjoy a pint while looking out at the misty harbour.
There's an emphasis on farm-to-table dining here, with seafood at the forefront and fresh local ingredients on the menu. You can start a day here cozying up at The Break Cafe & Bistro with a coffee and end it with dinner at one of Canada's best restaurants — Pluvio.
Visiting in the off-season means there's an even slower pace here, offering a more peaceful retreat. There are a bunch of different hotels, resorts, and cabins here, so you can take your pick based on the vibe you want.
If you really want to feel pampered, you can stay at the beautiful Black Rock Oceanfront Resort. There you'll get breathtaking ocean views, an incredible spa, and a delicious restaurant.
You might be tempted to stay cozied up inside while there, but the nature here is calling.
In Ucluelet backyard, you'll find old-growth rainforest, dramatic coastlines, and scenic beaches. The wilderness of the West Coast is in full force here, and fall is a particularly exciting time to see it. Storm-watching season kicks off in the fall and brings massive waves crashing along the jagged rocks of the Ucuelet coastline.
It's all moody vibes during this time of year, with the sound of nature as the soundtrack to a trip.
When it's not storming, you can venture out for hikes, exploring the vibrant forest on paths like The Rainforest Trail.
The Wild Pacific Trail is also a go-to here for an unbelievable mix of Pacific Ocean views, towering moss-covered trees, and tranquil coves.
You can also head to one of the many beaches nearby, like Wickaninnish Beach or Long Beach, to get incredible ocean views.
If you're up for it, there are also local surf shops where you can get a lesson and head out into the fall swells.
Ucluelet in the fall is a unique blend of peace and quiet, unreal adventure, and small-town charm.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.