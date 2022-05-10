6 Beautiful Small Towns In BC That Locals Recommend For A 'Lower Cost Of Living'
Surprise, surprise — Vancouver is not one of them.
There are so many stunning little towns in B.C. that some people might not even realize exist.
Thanks to a Vancouver Reddit thread, they are getting put under the spotlight — helping out anyone who wants to live in the province but doesn't want to pay the high cost of living in Vancouver.
"If you were going to pick any smaller town with lower cost of living but amazing natural beauty to live in (in BC), where would you go?" the user who started the thread asked.
The thread sparked so many great responses and pointed out some hidden gems in B.C. that are perfect for a summer vacation — or even a new home.
So if you're looking for a cheaper living situation, without having to give up the picturesque scenery — keep reading.
Trail, B.C.
One user in the thread suggested Trail, B.C. as a great place to move.
Trail is a city that sits right in the West Kootenay region of the B.C. interior. It's a one-hour flight from Vancouver so if you ever need to get back into the city, it's still a quick trip.
The city is surrounded by gorgeous mountains and the Columbia River runs right through it.
Nakusp, B.C.
A few others commented suggesting moving to Nakusp, B.C.
Nakusp is located right along the stunning Upper Arrow Lake in B.C. If you're okay with swapping the Vancouver ocean views for some beautiful lake views, this is a great place to live.
Smithers, B.C.
One Reddit user suggested moving to Smithers, B.C., because of how great the town's outdoor recreation is.
The town is located in Northwestern B.C. and it is surrounded by picturesque mountains that will have you feeling like you're actually living in Banff.
Rossland, B.C.
Multiple people suggested moving to Rossland, B.C.
Rossland is a gorgeous town located in the Monashee Mountains, close to Trail B.C.
If you're looking for a home with some nice mountain views — this is a great place to scope out some property. You can also ski there in the winter or visit the deep blue lakes in the summer. Basically, it's a great place to live year-round.
Port Hardy, B.C.
Some other Reddit users suggested moving to Vancouver Island, shouting out Port Hardy.
It's up at the northeast end of Vancouver Island and it is beautiful. The town is located right along the Pacific Ocean so you could literally see orcas and sea otters from your backyard.
Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Another Reddit user mentioned Tumbler Ridge in B.C. as a great place to move.
This town is located right in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and has some stunning hiking trails and photo-worthy waterfalls to checkout.