A Small Town In BC Is Getting Transformed Into An Autumn Dream & There's A Spooky Twist
A real-life whodunit. 🔪
This small town in B.C. is having a scrumptious celebration featuring multiple events where you can let your taste buds run wild and have a little spooky fun at the same time.
The Cornucopia festival will be happening from November 4 to 6, 10 to 20 and 25 to 27, in Whistler, which is only a one-hour and 30-minute road trip away from downtown Vancouver.
The tasty festival will include a few hidden spine-chilling surprises along the way, including a murder mystery dinner!
The signature event will happen on November 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and the story will be based on a group of skiers that realize there is a killer amongst them, said the website.
While you trying to solve the mystery, you can expect "a night of theatrics, an amazing four-course dinner from one of Whistler's top restaurants, music and drinks," it added.
This specific event will be held at the Bearfoot Bistro restaurant in Whistler's village and all people that are attending must be over the age of 19.
Tickets for the exciting night filled with mystery and food are $176.42 per person. It's a splurge, but if it's always been your dream to be a part of a murder mystery, this might just be something to spend a little extra on.
Plus, there are so many other events that you can check out during the Cornucopia festival too.
A silent disco where you can learn some tips from mixologists and sommeliers is set to happen on November 13. Tickets for this event are much more affordable at $38.01 per person.
Murder Mystery Dinner
Price: $176.42 per person
Address: 4121 Village Green., Whistler, BC