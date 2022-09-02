NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Small Towns In BC That Are Even More Mesmerizing In The Fall (PHOTOS)

Like a red, orange and gold wonderland! 🍂

Vancouver Staff Writer
​A woman in a pumpkin patch in Fort Langley. Right: Whistler village in the fall.

A woman in a pumpkin patch in Fort Langley. Right: Whistler village in the fall.

@kimberlygillard | Instagram, Shahnoor Habib | Dreamstime

The province of B.C. is jam-packed with stunning small towns to discover, but did you know that some of them are even more charming in the fall season?

There are a few that really stand out when the crisp September air hits and their rolling hills and mountain landscapes transform to stunning shades of red, orange, and gold. The beautiful fall foliage really makes for some of the most magical views all year round.

So if you're planning a road trip across B.C. sometime soon, you might want to add some of these spots to your list. All you need to do is grab that pumpkin spice latte and a camera, and get exploring.

Golden

Golden is a truly mesmerizing place in B.C. that becomes ten times more beautiful in the fall when the leaves change colours.

The amazing fall views look like something straight off a postcard — no filter needed!

Fort Langley

This little town in B.C. seriously looks like it was plucked right out of a Hallmark movie. There are so many small shops to explore and in the fall, you can expect to see pumpkins and other autumn decorations scattered everywhere.

Keremeos

This quaint town in B.C. has so many stunning golden apple orchards. It's a magical fall dream. The best part? You can stock up on fresh seasonal fruit to bake some delicious pies in time for Thanksgiving.

Whistler

In the fall, the town of Whistler, B.C. becomes a sea of beautiful golden, red, and orange hues. The town is surrounded by mountains with lots of trees so when the season changes, the whole place really comes alive with colour.

Squamish

Squamish is a magnificent place to visit during the autumn months. You can catch some amazing colourful trees along the riverside and hit up local restaurants for themed drinks to match the vibe.

Oliver

Oliver is a small town located in the Okanagan Valley of B.C. that has tons of wineries to sip on a glass of vino and take in the picture-perfect surrounding views.

