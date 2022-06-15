7 Adorable Small Towns In BC To Road Trip To All Summer Long
Pack your bags! 🧳
If you've been looking to spice up your summer travel places you might want to check out some of these charming small towns in B.C.
Some of these small towns may even become your new favourite vacation spot in the province. They are filled with hidden gems, fun activities, and some stunning views, of course.
Start calling up all your friends and organizing those summer road trips because these little towns will have you wanting to hop in your car ASAP.
Naramata, B.C.
Naramata is located in the Okanagan area of B.C. and is much less touristy than Kelowna. Naramata has tons of stunning wineries, lakes and farmer's markets to explore in the summer.
It's about a five-hour drive from Vancouver, B.C., so don't forget to pack some snacks along the way.
Coombs, B.C.
This is such an adorable little town with some super fun tourist attractions. You can visit a market with real goats roaming on the roof here.
It's a great town to stop in if you are already planning a trip to Tofino or Ucluelet as it is right on the way from Vancouver.
Ucluelet, B.C.
This quaint oceanside beach town is close to Tofino and way less touristy. It has some amazing hikes, trails, breweries, beaches and even an aquarium.
To get there from Vancouver, you will have to take a BC Ferries boat to Vancouver Island and drive along the Pacific Rim Highway the rest of the way.
Cowichan Bay, B.C.
This is a small and charming seaside town to visit in B.C. There are so many things to do here like hiking, fishing, whale watching, kayaking and exploring the beaches.
If you are a lover of the ocean, you might just want to visit this quaint oceanside town.
Osoyoos, B.C.
This desert town is located in the Okanagan and has a beautiful lake called Osoyoos lake. In the summertime, you'll catch lots of boaters, water skiers, jet skiers and people wakeboarding.
It also has some great wineries including North America's first Indigenous-owned winery.
Tofino, B.C.
Tofino, B.C. is well known by locals and tourists for being such a great summer vacation spot.
The small town has some epic waves for surfing and you'll find tons of surf rental shops offering lessons if you've never tried it before. Although, hotels and food are a bit on the pricer side.
Before going, try researching some tips and tricks on how to save some money while visiting Tofino.
Sandon, B.C.
This is quite the unique small town to visit on your next road trip throughout B.C. — if you're brave enough. Sandon is now a ghost town with tons of abandoned buses and buildings back from when it was a booming mining town in the 1920s.