You Can Drive To A Breathtaking Mountain Summit In BC Surrounded By Wildflower Meadows
It has ‘Sound of Music’ vibes. ⛰️
The Canadian Rockies are famous for some pretty challenging hikes to towering mountain lookouts, but there's one summit you can tackle without much walking.
Mount Revelstoke is just on the outskirts of the town of Revelstoke in the Columbia Mountains and you can see some gorgeous panoramic views without needing to leave the car.
It's also the only mountain in Canada's National Parks where you can summit a mountain with minimal hiking involved.
You'll need to drive up Meadows in the Sky Parkway to reach the mountain summit. The paved road winds for 26 kilometres uphill with an elevation of 1,835 metres.
The drive is anything but boring, as you'll travel through forests packed with cedar, spruce and fir trees and through gorgeous subalpine wildflower meadows with thousands of brightly coloured blooms as you travel up the mountain.
There are several different viewpoints on your way up the mountain, where you'll be able to see Revelstoke and Mount Begbie, the Columbia River, the Selkirk Mountains, Columbia Valley and more.
You'll reach the Balsam Lake parking area at the end of the drive. From there, it's just a short one-kilometre hike to the summit of Mount Revelstoke.
Be warned, there is limited parking near the summit, Parks Canada recommends heading out early or perhaps trying later in the afternoon to avoid having to wait.
So if long hikes aren't your thing, you can still get those stunning summit views with barely any effort involved.
Mount Revelstoke
Price: Adult day passes cost $10.50, seniors cost $9 and youths can visit for free. Group tickets can also be purchased for $21 per day.
Address: Mount Revelstoke National Park, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: You can summit this stunning mountain in the heart of Mount Revelstoke National Park with barely a hike involved.You'll travel through towering forests and meadows of gorgeous wildflowers to get there.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.